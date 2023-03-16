Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka earn a place in the England squad for Euro qualifiers while Liverpool superstar misses out

England's 25-man squad for the upcoming UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers has been announced with Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka selected but Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold missing out.

The Three Lions start their qualifying campaign against Italy at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Thursday (March 23). Gareth Southgate's men then host Ukraine at Wembley three days later.

Rashford and Saka have both made the squad amid their superb seasons for Manchester United and Arsenal respectively. The former has bagged 25 goals in 42 games across competitions. He is enjoying his best season to date.

Meanwhile, Saka has netted 11 goals and provided nine assists in 36 matches. For many, he is the Premier League player of the season as Arsenal sit at the top of the table.

However, there is no place for Liverpool right-back Alexander-Arnold. The defender featured just once at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He has endured a difficult season at Anfield, with his defending capabilities constantly questioned. The Merseysiders full-back has scored three goals and contributed as many assists in 36 matches.

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has made the team despite pleading guilty to multiple charges of breaching FA gambling rules. The Bees striker has been in prolific form, scoring 17 goals in 26 games.

England's squad for their two upcoming UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers is as follows:

Goalkeepers:

Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Newcastle United), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders:

Ben Chilwell, Reece James (Chelsea), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders:

Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), James Maddison (Leicester City), Declan Rice (West Ham United)

Attackers:

Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford)

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews Trent Alexander-Arnold



BREAKING: Gareth Southgate names his first squad of 2023, as England prepare for Euro 2024 qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Ivan ToneyTrent Alexander-ArnoldBREAKING: Gareth Southgate names his first squad of 2023, as England prepare for Euro 2024 qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Ivan Toney ✅ Trent Alexander-Arnold ❌BREAKING: Gareth Southgate names his first squad of 2023, as England prepare for Euro 2024 qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 https://t.co/0TsuT6QoGh

England manager Southgate explains Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold's snub

The Liverpool defender is struggling to become a regular for England.

Southgate has explained that the depth his team possesses at full-back is why Alexander-Arnold has not been selected. The Liverpool right-back and Arsenal's Ben White are notable absentees.

The Three Lions boss told reporters (via Football Daily):

"It's similar with Ben and Trent really, there are three boys that are in as right full-backs that we have just ahead of those two. We are blessed in that position with the depth of talent. It's the hardest position to pick."

Alexander-Arnold has never really been a regular under Southgate. He has earned 18 caps, scoring one goal and providing four assists. He was handed his international debut by Southgate in 2018.

Poll : 0 votes