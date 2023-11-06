Marcus Rashford emphatically shuts down claims that he's considering Manchester United future with social media post

Marcus Rashford has dismissed suggestions of a future away from Manchester United. He was quick to take to social media today (November 6) to reply to The United Stand's post on X.

The Manchester United fan channel was going live on YouTube and posted on X that they were going to discuss the Englishman's future.

Rashford was not happy with the post and replied:

"Please STOP spreading malicious rumours."

There were some rumors that Rashford's future at Manchester United was in doubt after he missed the 1-0 win over Fulham on Saturday (November 4). However, Erik Ten Hag insisted that the Englishman was out because of an injury and that it was not a punishment for partying after the Manchester Derby loss.

Gary Neville not happy with Manchester United star partying

Gary Neville has insisted that Marcus Rashford should have avoided his birthday party after the 3-0 loss to Manchester City on October 29. The Manchester United legend believes that the players need to make sensible decisions to avoid being in the limelight.

He was talking on his podcast and was quoted as saying by The Mirror:

"I've said this openly and publicly, if we lost any match - forget the Manchester derby - we wouldn't be seen for a week, two weeks. If we lost a match, a night out would be cancelled. Simple as that. That was my rule, it was the rule in the dressing room: you could not be seen out in a public place if you'd lost a football match.

"Just optically, it's not great. I don't think if you're seen out at a nightclub in Manchester after a derby loss - I don't think it's right."

He added:

"Erik ten Hag said it was a mistake; I would class it as a mistake as well. Marcus is from Manchester; I know it was his birthday and you've got to live, but it's a Manchester derby and you've just been beaten 3-0. The reality of it is the fans don't want to hear that you're out on the town.

"I think going to Chinawhite - which to be fair is only about 100 yards from where I live so he should have invited me by the way, I'd have come round and popped out - I genuinely think the wisest thing would have been to stay in."

Erik ten Hag was also not happy with Rashford partying after the loss. He said it was unacceptable but did not want to punish the forward.