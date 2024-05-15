Marcus Rashford gets into verbal altercation with Manchester United supporter during warm up before Newcastle game

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford was involved in a verbal confrontation with a fan during the warm-up ahead of their Premier League match against Newcastle United. The Red Devils ended up winning the game 3-2 to return to winning ways in front of their home fans on Wednesday, May 15.

Erik ten Hag's side have struggled this season compared to how they performed in his first season in charge of the Red Devils. After a third-placed finish last season, United are currently eighth in the league table. Their struggles as a side have also been reflected in the drop in the performance levels of several squad players, particularly Rashford.

Marcus Rashford had been out injured since featuring in the FA Cup semi-final against Coventry City in April, and was only fit enough for a place on the bench. As the teams warmed up ahead of kick-off, the 26-year-old got into a verbal altercation with a fan.

Rashford could be seen leaving the drills he was engaged in to respond to the fan, with other fans asking him to ignore the heckler. The England international could be seen muttering angrily in the direction of the fan as he moved back to continue his warm-up.

Marcus Rashford's productivity has dropped this season, with only eight goals across all competitions in 41 appearances. This is a sharp contrast to his performance last season, where he scored thirty goals across all competitions.

The forward has seen his place at the club come under threat, with the club reportedly open to selling him for the right price. His performances season mean that a place in the England squad for this summer's Euros is not certain either.

Marcus Rashford, others return to action as Manchester United keep European hopes alive

Manchester United welcomed a number of stars back to action in their last home game of the season against Newcastle United. Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, and Lisandro Martinez all featured after spells on the sidelines.

Captain Bruno Fernandes came back into the side from the start after missing two games, and provided an assist for Rasmus Hojlund to score the third goal. Martinez was introduced into the fray alongside Rashford in the 83rd minute, as they replaced Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho, respectively.

Manchester United won the game thanks to goals from Mainoo, Amad Diallo, and Hojlund. Newcastle scored through Anthony Gordon and Lewis Hall, but came away from the game with nothing, leaving the fight for European football alive until the last day of the season.