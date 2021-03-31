Marcus Rashford hails Liverpool star as the best African player in the Premier League

Marcus Rashford has hailed one of Liverpool's stars as the best African player he has faced in the Premier League.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has been all class both on and off the pitch this season. He has now identified one of Liverpool's current players as the best African player he has faced in the Premier League.

Despite Liverpool being Manchester United's bitter rivals, Marcus Rashford chose not to shy away from giving credit where it's due and in a Q&A session on Twitter he stated that Sadio Mane is the best African player he has come across in the English top-flight.

I think there’s some great African talent in league at moment. Mane particularly — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) March 29, 2021

In his time at Manchester United, Marcus Rashford has come up against several incredibly talented players from Africa, including the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mohamed Salah and Yaya Toure.

“I think there’s some great African talent in league at moment. Mane particularly.”

Sadio Mane has been absolutely brilliant for Liverpool ever since joining from Southampton in 2016. He has been one of their standout performers over the last five years or so and played a crucial role in both Liverpool's UEFA Champions League and Premier League triumphs.

Sadio Mane also won the Premier League Golden Boot in the 2018-19 season and finished fourth in the 2019 Ballon d'Or race.

The Liverpool attacker has had a relatively dull season this time around but has still managed to score 12 goals and provide five assists across all competitions for the Merseysiders this term.

Earlier in November, Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had also lavished praise on Sadio Mane, highlighting his importance to the entire continent of Africa.

Aubameyang said:

“Sadio is the player of the Africans. He’s also the type of player every manager would like to have in their team. Like all African players in the Premier League, we tease each other, joke before and after each game.

“Sadio, once kick off has taken place, he’s a wild animal. I have a lot of respect for him, because after what you see on social media and the news, he’s someone who’s done a lot for his native village.”

