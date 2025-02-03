Marcus Rashford issues statement after joining Aston Villa on loan from Manchester United

Manchester United outcast Marcus Rashford has issued a statement after joining Aston Villa on a loan deal until the end of the season. The 27-year-old had been frozen out of the first team since the Red Devils' 2-1 Europa League win over Viktoria Plzen on December 12.

The winger has made the bench just once in that period but has not played another match. United head coach Ruben Amorim made it clear that Rashford needed to fight for a place in the squad but the academy graduate revealed his preference for a move elsewhere. It seemed uncertain that it might happen in the January window, but the winger has now completed a deal, joining the Villans.

Rashford took to social media to share his delight about the move, posting this statement on Instagram:

"I would like to thank Manchester United and Aston Villa for making this loan deal happen. I was lucky to have a few clubs approach me but Aston Villa was an easy decision - I really admire the way that Aston Villa have been playing this season, and the managers’ ambitions."

"I just want to play football and am excited to get started I wish everyone at Manchester United all the best for the rest of the season."

Aston Villa notably sold Jhon Duran to Al-Nassr earlier in the window and needed a quick replacement for the forward. Marcus Rashford has scored 138 goals in 426 appearances for the Red Devils, and he will look to take this goalscoring form to Villa Park.

Former Manchester United player slams head coach for Marcus Rashford treatment

Former Red Devils defender Mikael Silvestre has slammed head coach Ruben Amorim for how he has treated Marcus Rashford. The United boss took up the role in November, only to boot the 27-year-old out of the first-team matchday squad a month later.

Silvestre has questioned this decision, slamming Ruben Amorim during punditry duties on beIN Sports. He said (via SPORTbible):

"I think it's too much. I think it's disrespectful. You can say over the time he's been in charge, his communication has been difficult for him. Losing games, having player selection difficult, injuries."

"But talking about Marcus in such a way, nine years old he joined Manchester United, I think this type of conversation, you can have it privately. In public, I don't think that does anyone any favors, the team, the owners or Marcus."

Marcus Rashford has struggled to find form this season, managing just four goals and one assist in 15 Premier League games.

