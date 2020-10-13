Marcus Rashford joins elite company with goal against Belgium

England came back from behind to register a significant 2-1 win against Belgium in Sunday's UEFA Nations League encounter at Wembley Stadium. Marcus Rashford cancelled out Belgium's lead with a 39th-minute spot-kick before Mason Mount's deflected effort sent the hosts to the top of League A Group 2.

Fresh off receiving an MBE, Marcus Rashford capped off a surreal few days by confidently dispatching his penalty to take his international goal tally to 11. It also saw the 22-year-old join an elite list of Manchester United players to net goals in four straight competitive appearances for England.

The promising forward began his scoring spree against Bulgaria with a seventh-minute opener, as Gareth Southgate's side strolled to a dominant 6-0 win in a UEFA EURO 2020 Qualifier in October 2019. Marcus Rashford then went on to score a 30th-minute goal against Montenegro a month later, as part of a 7-0 win in England's 1000th game.

England concluded their successful EURO 2020 Qualifying campaign by clinching a 4-0 victory against Kosovo in Pristina, as Marcus Rashford came off the bench and recorded a smooth finish for his third successive competitive goal.

Marcus Rashford joins an elite list of Manchester United alumni

Sir Bobby Charlton was the first Manchester United player to score in four successive competitive games for England. He scored against neighbors Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales, and Luxembourg. The fourth came in a 1962 World Cup Qualifier, while the rest were scored during the British Home Championships.

Former England skipper David Beckham is another iconic Red Devil to achieve the feat, scoring against Slovakia, Macedonia, Liechtenstein, and Turkey during the EURO 2004 Qualifiers.

England's all-time leading goal-scorer Wayne Rooney achieved the feat twice for the Three Lions. First during the 2014 World Cup Qualifiers against San Marino, Montenegro (home and away) and Poland. The second came against San Marino, Estonia, Slovenia, and Lithuania in the EURO 2016 Qualifiers.

Legendary English striker Wayne Rooney has achieved the feat twice. England v Lithuania - EURO 2016 Qualifier

England will face Denmark in their next UEFA Nations League group match on Wednesday, 14th October.