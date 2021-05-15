Marcus Rashford names his best Manchester United 6-a-side team

Marcus Rashford has recently revealed his ultimate Manchester United 6-a-side team, which comprises players he watched growing up and one of his current teammates.

The Englishman is one of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s key players and is steeped in the culture of the club, having graduated from the Manchester United academy.

Rashford has consistently delivered on the pitch since the arrival of Solskjaer and has now registered two back-to-back 20 goal seasons for the Red Devils. His tally of 21 goals and 15 assists this season has all but confirmed second place in the league for Manchester United while helping them reach the Europa League final.

The Englishman was recently asked to name his best 6-a-side Red Devils team in an Instagram Q&A session. Rashford opted for David de Gea in goal but admitted that it was a close call between the Spaniard and Manchester United legend Edwin van der Sar.

“Right, I'm going to go with most players from the teams that I watched when I was growing up. I'd probably have (David) de Gea, but it was a close one between him and (Edwin) Van der Sar. When I was a kid, Van der Sar was one of the best keepers, and obviously playing with David has been great, so I'd have to put David in there” said Rashford.

Rashford opted for England defender Rio Ferdinand at the back and chose an attacking setup with Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney up front. The Manchester United no. 10 did show his modest side by not including himself in the lineup.

“At the back, I'd have Rio Ferdinand. I'm all-out attack there. I'd have (Paul) Scholesy in front of Rio, (Ryan) Giggs on the right, Ronaldo on the left and Rooney up front. I'm not putting myself in. Not yet,” said Rashford.

Rashford is a self-professed Rooney fan and revealed that he relished the opportunity to play alongside Manchester United's record goalscorer.

“Him (Rooney) and Ronaldo were my two favourite players growing up, so to get an opportunity to play with Rooney was an unbelievable experience” said Rashford.

Marcus Rashford a fixture in the Manchester United team this season

Marcus Rashford (left) and Bruno Fernandes (right)

Marcus Rashford has been a fixture in the Manchester United team this season, appearing in 55 games in all competitions. He is second only to Bruno Fernandes, who has played one more game than the Englishman this campaign.

Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes have a combined 81 goal contributions this season.

