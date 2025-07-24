Marcus Rashford names Lionel Messi as favorite Barcelona player of all-time, names player he's excited to play alongside ahead of 2025-26 season

Marcus Rashford has named Lionel Messi as his favorite Barcelona player of all time, while picking Lamine Yamal as the current player he is looking forward to playing with at the club. The new loan signing is excited to get on the pitch for the Catalan side after moving from Manchester United.
During a recent media interaction in Barcelona, the Englishman was asked about his favorite player of all time from the Catalan club, and he immediately said 'Lionel Messi.'
When quizzed about the teammate he was most excited to play with, the forward chose Yamal. The teenage sensation was in fine form last season (18 goals and 25 assists in 55 games) and is one of the leading candidates for the Ballon d'Or this year.
In his press conference, Rashford was also asked about the latter part of his Manchester United career. He said (via Mirror):
"The situation with United is that the club is in a period of change and they have been for a while. I don't have anything bad to say about Manchester United. I think it's been an important part of not only my career but my life. I'm grateful for the opportunity to play for them but football is the same as life and not everything goes as simple as you may have thought."
"This is my next step, my next chapter. I'm fully focused on this and trying to improve myself and help the team win trophies. That's where I'm focused right now. I don't have anything to say about Manchester United, I just wish them all the best. I hope they are successful in the future. I'm focused on here and like I said before, I'm ready to play, I'm ready to experience this club," he added.
Marcus Rashford has picked the #14 jersey at Camp Nou, which was worn by Thierry Henry and Javier Mascherano at the club. Meanwhile, Lamine Yamal will be wearing the iconic #10 of Lionel Messi from this season onwards.
Marcus Rashford has always been a fan of Lionel Messi
During a media session with the England national side in June 2018, Marcus Rashford was asked to name the best player of all time.
"I'd have to say Messi, some of the stuff that he does is unbelievable. I'm a big fan of Ronaldo as well - but I think Messi is the greatest ever," he said (via Sports Illustrated).
Marcus Rashford has never shared the dressing room with Lionel Messi, but has played with Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United. The two played 39 matches together for the Red Devils, but combined for just two goals.