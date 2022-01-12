"Marcus Rashford needs to relax" - Louis Saha believes Manchester United star has 'lot of potential' and 'needs more minutes'

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has backed Marcus Rashford to overcome his recent run of poor performances. The Frenchman believes Rashford 'has a lot of potential' but 'needs to relax' when heading into games.

Marcus Rashford spent four months on the sidelines due to a shoulder injury before returning to action on October 16 against Leicester City. The forward scored three goals in his first four appearances for the Red Devils this season, showing signs of returning to his best.

But Rashford has failed to score in his last eleven appearances across all competitions for Manchester United. He has been heavily criticized for his underwhelming performances.

Louis Saha, however, has backed the United youth product to return to form.

"Physically he has recovered, but looks like he just needs more minutes. I just think he needs to relax in some sort of way. The overall situation has changed. The manager has changed.

"The tactical aspect and the confidence of everyone has probably changed a little bit too. But, Marcus is just one of those players who has a lot of potential," Saha told Sky Sports after Manchester United's 1-0 victory over Aston Villa in the FA Cup on Monday..

Marcus Rashford has scored just three goals and provided one assist in fifteen appearances across all competitions this season.

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick must find a way to get the best out of Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford has arguably been one of Manchester United's best players in recent years. The forward scored 22 goals in 44 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils in the 2019-20 season.

Rashford brought his fine form into the 2020-21 season, scoring 21 goals and providing 15 assists in 57 appearances across all competitions.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick admits he is unsure why Marcus Rashford is struggling for form after another disappointing night for the forward. Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick admits he is unsure why Marcus Rashford is struggling for form after another disappointing night for the forward.

Rashford's speed, dribbling, shooting, and eye for goal make him a major asset for Manchester United. Louis Saha believes Rashford has the ability to help the Red Devils get their 2021-22 campaign back on track during the second half of the season.

