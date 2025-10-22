Marcus Rashford provides honest response when asked about his preferred position after his brace for Barcelona from unnatural position 

Marcus Rashford delivered an inspired performance for Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League against Olympiacos, netting a brace as they cruised to a 6-1 victory at Montjuic.
Naturally a left-winger, Rashford was deployed as a center-forward against the Greek side, and he proved not only his versatility on the night but also his commitment to the team’s cause.
When quizzed about his preferred position after the match, Rashford made it clear that he prefers playing as a winger, but he is more concerned about helping his team and giving his all. He told reporters:
"My preferred position? I prefer playing as a winger, but in the end, it doesn't matter much to me, it depends on the coach. I just want to help the team and give my all."
Rashford first won a penalty in the second half, which Lamine Yamal converted to give Barcelona a 3-1 lead. The England international went on to score a fourth with a smart finish in the 74th minute before adding a sixth from the edge of the box in the 79th. With the two goals, Marcus Rashford equaled Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe as the player with the most goal contributions (5) in the Champions League this season.
Marcus Rashford says ‘scoring is the least’ of Barcelona’s worries after 6-1 thrashing of Olympiacos
Barcelona were one of the highest-scoring teams on Tuesday, as 43 goals were scored in total across the nine UEFA Champions League games. Olympiacos were reduced to nine men in the 57th minute, which further tilted the game in the Catalans’ favor.
In a press conference, Rashford was quizzed about his brilliant performance and the team’s dominant display.
“Of course, it’s a very easy team to enjoy the football,” he told UEFA. “I’m pleased with the performance today. In the second half especially, we used the spaces better. Of course, it’s difficult for them with ten men but we still have to do it. I think we used the spaces very well and the timing was better in the second half. I think the first half, the two goals were excellent, but in the second half I fell we could even score some more but I’m very happy with the second-half performance.
When asked if Hansi Flick was pleased with the team for increasing the intensity after Olympiacos were reduced to ten men, Rashford added:
“Yes, he’s very demanding of us. You’re right, the intensity is one of the main things. Not only the intensity but the intent to go and score goals. This is what we need to kill teams off. I think we are of course going to come against teams where it is difficult to break them down but with this team, we have some many goals coming from different areas of the pitch. Scoring goals is the least of our worries. So, we’ll just try to build on this performance today.”
In three UCL games played, Barcelona has scored nine goals. League leaders Paris Saint-Germain currently lead the way for the most goals scored (13).