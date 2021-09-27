Marcus Rashford provides injury update as Manchester United return edges closer

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has revealed he could return to full-contact training if he is given the all-clear by doctors on Friday.

Rashford is yet to feature for United this season having undergone surgery on his shoulder last month.

The shoulder issue kept affecting him on the pitch during the second half of last season and at Euro 2020 for England. Hence the club and the player decided it was best for him to go under the knife.

Rashford recently updated his fans on Twitter about the status of his recovery.

“Happy Monday. I see the doctor on Friday for a consultation. All being well, I will get the green [light] to join in with contact training again," he tweeted.

Marcus Rashford MBE @MarcusRashford Happy Monday. I see the doctor on Friday for a consultation. All being well, I will get the green to join in with contact training again. Happy Monday. I see the doctor on Friday for a consultation. All being well, I will get the green to join in with contact training again.

Marcus Rashford’s return will be a boost for Manchester United

Rashford’s return will be a timely boost for Manchester United, who have lost their last two games in all competitions.

Although the Red Devils have made a good start to the Premier League, they will have to arrest the downward trajectory and pick themselves up.

Manchester United have looked a bit toothless up front despite boasting a talented squad, and Rashford’s return will add more bite to their attack.

Mawuli @MawuliUtd Why does Rashford turn into prime Ronaldo when ever Ole needs a results, he does it all the time



Why does Rashford turn into prime Ronaldo when ever Ole needs a results, he does it all the time



https://t.co/XP1fZEVhzL

With 11 goals in the Premier league last season, Rashford was United’s second highest goal-scorer in the league in 2020-21.

He will need to get up to speed as he has not had a pre-season. But the 23-year-old could return to peak condition by the end of October with some minutes under his belt.

Manchester United will have some important fixtures at the end of the year and the games will come thick and fast. Rashford’s late start could eventually become a boon for the club as they look to challenge for the title this season.

Also Read

The England international can play in multiple roles, and that could come in handy. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has used Paul Pogba in a left-sided role to good effect, but Rashford being a natural attacking player in that role would offer more.

The 23-year old can also be used up top, which will give Solskjaer the option to rest Cristiano Ronaldo to keep him fresh for the big games.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee