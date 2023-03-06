Marcus Rashford reacts on social media after Manchester United's humiliating 7-0 loss to Liverpool

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has left a galvanizing message on his Twitter account following one of the worst results in the club's history against Liverpool. The Red Devils suffered a 7-0 embarrassment at Old Trafford on Sunday (March 5).

Erik ten Hag's men lost their heads in a second-half calamity, conceding six goals in an absolute demolition. Rashford enjoyed a stellar season up until a heavy defeat to the Merseysiders. He has scored 25 goals in 40 games across competitions.

However, he and his teammates put in a sorry performance. Goals from Cody Gakpo (2), Darwin Nunez (2), Mohamed Salah (2), and Roberto Firmino were a wake-up call for how Manchester United are still on the mend. Rashford has urged his side not to allow the game to define their season. He tweeted:

"I wish we could play a game today to try and put things right. The result is the result, and we can’t see past that! We must not let it define our season. We have to trust the process and stick together."

Liverpool romped to their biggest win over their arch-rivals to improve their chances of a top-four finish. They have also raised doubts over Manchester United's UEFA Champions League qualification credentials. The Red Devils remain third, seven points ahead of the Anfield giants, who are fifth.

Rashford's side will get the chance to bounce back from their Anfield misery. They face Real Betis in the first leg of their Europa League last 16 tie on Thursday (March 9). It will be intriguing to see the response from Ten Hag's beleaguered men.

Manchester United boss Ten Hag deems his players' performance as unprofessional against Liverpool

Erik ten Hag on the Liverpool hammering.

Manchester United's season has been tarnished by heavy losses, including the 7-0 loss to Liverpool. They were thrashed 4-0 by Brentford earlier in the season and were beaten 6-3 by Manchester City at the Etihad in October.

Ten Hag had led the Red Devils to the Carabao Cup the week before their shocking display at Anfield. He was fuming with his team's unprofessional performance. The Dutch coach told Sky Sports following the defeat:

“The result is quite obvious. Its unprofessional. But I think it’s a huge difference in Brentford (in August). We were 4-0 down at half-time, so we started the game very bad."

He did claim that Manchester United were the better team in the first half:

“Today, first half, I think we were the better team. First half, we created the better chances and we had two one-on-ones with the goalie and they hadn’t."

However, he concluded that his team's display was not becoming of the Red Devils side he has managed throughout the season:

“I haven’t seen this from my team I don’t think it’s us. I don’t think it’s Manchester United, so that’s really bad and poor.”

The 7-0 thrashing does not make for a pretty read for the Old Trafford side. It was their joint-worst competitive defeat in the club's history. It equaled that of the same scoreline against Blackburn Rovers in 1926, Aston Villa in 1930, and Wolverhampton Wanderers in 1931

