Marcus Rashford is hoping that Edinson Cavani can play a 'massive' role for Manchester United this season following the Uruguayan striker's arrival last week.

Cavani was one of four transfer deadline day signings made by Manchester United, along with Alex Telles, Facundo Pellistri and Amad Diallo.

A survey done by The Athletic say Edinson Cavani voted as the worst signing in the Premier League this summer, Thiago Alcantara as the best.



Manchester United have endured a poor start to the 2020/21 Premier League season. So much so that after three games, Rashford's strike at Brighton & Hove Albion remains as the only goal scored by a forward so far.

Cavani certainly adds short-term quality to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's options though, and players should be hoping for him to make a quick impact at Old Trafford.

Rashford hoping Cavani can score goals for Manchester United

Speaking to Sky Sports, Marcus Rashford explained that he is excited to welcome Edinson Cavani to the attacking line and hopes that the 33-year-old can add to the club's squad depth.

"As a forward line [the arrival of Cavani] is something to look forward to. Hopefully he comes in and scores goals, because he can definitely help us win games and points. He can be a massive player for us this season. To win two or three trophies in a season you need a squad."

"It's not possible if you don’t have people who can score goals one week and the next week, it’s just not possible without three or four forwards in a team. Growing up, United always had four or five forwards who could score goals at any time. The closer we get to that, the more strength we’ll have."

Manchester United travel to Newcastle United this weekend, but are facing something of a crisis in terms of attacking options.

Man Utd confirm Edinson Cavani will definitely miss Newcastle game on Saturday due to COVID isolation rules. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) October 13, 2020

Edinson Cavani is still in quarantine after entering the country last week to complete his move. Meanwhile, Anthony Martial is facing the first of his three-game suspension after his red card against Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester United will be relying on Rashford to spark something in the forward line, with the notable absentees in mind.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to start Rashford alongside Mason Greenwood up front, whilst his two first-choice strikers are unavailable.