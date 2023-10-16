Marcus Rashford spends £250,000 on new luxury van as Manchester United star adds to car collection: Reports 

Struggling Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has made the news for his expensive luxury automobile purchase, his second one this season. The England international splashed a quarter of a million pounds on a luxury Mercedes van, his second new vehicle in the past month.

Rashford has always been a fan of high-end things, including his jewelry and vehicles. It did not come as a surprise when the 25-year-old paid £250,000 to purchase a Mercedes Sprinter van, which he was spotted in this week.

Rashford had earlier made a purchase of a smaller Mercedes van, a £180,000 Vito Maybach, last month, according to The Sun. The forward was involved in a crash with his £700,000 Rolls Royce Wraith after the Red Devils' match against Burnley on September 23rd.

The Mercedes Sprinter van has premium features, including a fully leather interior and a 40-inch television screen. Its seats can also be converted into a double bed for maximum comfort, and the vehicle has a high ceiling.

The van can be customized to include fittings such as a toilet, automated electric curtains, a lit ceiling and electric tray tables. It may also receive modifications such as a refrigerator and several other fittings to provide a complete VIP feel.

Rashford earned a huge pay rise at Manchester United over the summer after he signed a new long-term contract. The Englishman has yet to hit top gear for the Red Devils this season after a slow start, though.

Manchester United suffer disappointing start to season as Marcus Rashford struggles in front of goal

This season, Manchester United have conceded 19 goals across all competitions, but their goalscoring form has equally been below par. The form of Marcus Rashford has contributed greatly to their poor goalscoring performance this season.

The star has contributed one goal and three assists in 10 appearances for the Red Devils this season, a disappointing return for a player of his level. The forward was influential for Erik ten Hag's side last season, contributing 30 goals and 11 assists in 56 matches.

Manchester United relied greatly on Rashford last season, with the Englishman performing at a much higher level than his teammates. His performances for Ten Hag's side papered over many of the team's cracks, and he took on the goalscoring mantle left by Cristiano Ronaldo.

This season, the Red Devils have looked porous at the back and sterile in attack, and sit in 10th place in the Premier League. They are also facing a possible elimination from the UEFA Champions League in the group stage after two successive losses.

Ten Hag will be hopeful that his star will find his form quickly to ease the growing pressure on him at the club.