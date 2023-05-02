Marcus Rashford spotted partying with ex-Manchester United star during friend’s birthday, fans love it

Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford was spotted partying with former teammate Jesse Lingard at a friend's birthday. Fans loved seeing the duo reunite. Apart from their time together playing for the Red Devils, the duo have also represented England at the international level. They have so far played 152 games together in their careers, combining for four goals.

Lingard, however, currently plies his trade for Nottingham Forest. Marcus Rashford, meanwhile, has been Manchester United's leading attacker this season. He has scored 29 goals and provided 11 assists in 51 matches across competitions this season.

Rashford and Lingard were spotted together celebrating their friend Sunny Digwa's 35th birthday. Fans reacted to the reunion, writing (via The Sun):

"Just seeing Marcus and Jesse together is so nice."

Another wrote:

"Rashford and Lingard at a party together the drip."

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag spoke about Marcus Rashford's prefered position

While Marcus Rashford has found tremendous success this season in front of goal, the Englishman is also equipped to play on the wings. Erik ten Hag was recently quizzed about the attacker's best position on the pitch.

Speaking to the media after Manchester United's recent 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur, the Dutchman claimed that Rashford can do both, a trait that helps the team.

Ten Hag said (via United in Focus):

“I think he can do both. Sometimes it depends on the opposition which role he best fits. What is important for him also is the formation. He can bring players into the game around him. He needs to be in a position where he can make combinations and make movements."

He added:

"I think he’s doing that very well. I’m happy and I’m satisfied with his role [as a striker], but also when he’s playing from the left – he also has a big impact on our games.”

United are currently fourth in the league and are fighting to secure a top-four finish this season. Rashford's form will be pivotal for the team for the remainder of the campaign as they look to seal a top-four finish.

