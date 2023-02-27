Marcus Rashford surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo feat after scoring for Manchester United in Carabao Cup final win

Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford achieved a unique feat in the team's 2-0 victory over Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final on February 26.

His strike in the 39th minute, which was momentarily given as a Sven Botman own goal but reassigned to the winger, gave him his 25th goal of the season. That tally is one better than the one achieved by Ronaldo last season.

After making a storybook return to Old Trafford last season, the Al-Nassr man played a vital role for the Red Devils, scoring 24 goals across competitions.

Rashford, on the other hand, had a poor 2021-22 season, struggling to find form and fitness. He managed to contribute just five goals and three assists.

This season, however, Rashford's fortunes have turned for the better. Ronaldo left the club in November following a fallout with manager Erik ten Hag.

However, even before that, most of Manchester United's goalscoring load fell on the Englishman and he has responded brilliantly.

Back in December, the Dutchman challenged Rashford to reach the mark of 20 Premier League goals for the season. He currently has 14 and is well-poised to break the target with his scintillating form.

With a good portion of the season to go, he could become the first player since Robin van Persie to score 30 goals in a season for the club.

Despite Rashford's brilliant season, however, Manchester United will still feel like they are short on attacking options. Ronaldo's departure triggered a temporary loan move for Wout Weghorst, who has not looked up to the standard. Anthony Martial has had another injury-riddled season. This means that Ten Hag could look to the transfer window in the summer to add a quality No. 9 to the team.

Manchester United striker outlines bold ambitions for team this season

Weghorst believes the Red Devils are in the reckoning for the quadruple.

Manchester United striker Wout Weghorst has claimed that the team is 'hungry' for a quadruple this season.

The Red Devils secured the Carabao Cup with a 2-0 victory over Newcastle United in the final on February 26. They will now chase the FA Cup, the Premier League and the UEFA Europa League.

After the Carabao Cup win, Weghorst said:

“We win the first one now and still have three to go so, yeah, hungry for more. First one is in and we have to stand still and enjoy it. We have everything in our own hands so let’s go.”

Manchester United will face West Ham United in the fifth round of the FA Cup and Real Betis in the Europa League Round of 16. They are currently third in the Premier League, eight points behind leaders Arsenal.

