Marcus Rashford ruled out until October - Reports

Marcus Rashford is all set to miss the start of the new season for Manchester United, according to reports. The England forward has been nursing a recurring shoulder injury for quite some time now and could possibly require surgery to fix the problem.

After finishing a grueling season with Manchester United, Rashford was on national team duty for Euro 2020. England had a decent run and made it to the final, eventually losing the summit clash to Italy in a penalty shootout.

Rashford came under plenty of unfair scrutiny, including some vile racist remarks from a certain section of the fanbase, for missing his penalty in the shootout.

He responded with a heartfelt letter and made it clear that he will come back stronger from the unjust allegations.

Marcus Rashford set to undergo surgery

The recently concluded season has taken its toll on the England forward both mentally and physically. Rashford was selected for national duty despite nursing a muscle tear to his shoulder. He played through the pain for England at the Euros but has now reached a point where surgery is inevitable.

It is being reported that the player will undergo the knife in two weeks time and will need another 12 weeks to recuperate. He is expected to return to football at the end of October

Why losing Marcus Rashford is a big blow to Manchester United

Marcus Rashford has been a talisman for Manchester United. He can play in multiple positions and is a key player for the Red Devils.

Manchester United finished second in the Premier League last season and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expecting his side to challenge for the league title this year.

Missing Marcus Rashford will greatly hamper Manchester United's start to the new campaign and they will be hoping to garner as many points as possible before he returns to the squad.

Sancho expected to start for United

Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund have signed all paperworks of Jadon Sancho deal - after agreement in principle announced weeks ago. 🔴🤝 #MUFC



Sancho also completed his medical as new Man Utd player. Club preparing the ‘real’ official announcement with new kit. #Sancho — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 13, 2021

The loss of Marcus Rashford to injury will be compensated by the arrival of Jadon Sancho. The English winger is all set to join the Red Devils from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth £73 million.

Sancho had a disappointing outing at Euro 2020 with Gareth Southgate refusing to use the winger. He will be keen to prove a point when he dons the Manchester United shirt next season.

United fans will be keen to see the dynamic duo of Rashford and Sancho light up the wingplay at Old Trafford once the MBE award winner returns to action at the end of October. Incidentally, Rashford's first game back from injury could be against Manchester United's arch nemesis Liverpool on October 23.

Sancho and Rashford are expected to start in the wings for United

Edited by Samya Majumdar