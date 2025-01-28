Marcus Rashford waiting for Barcelona to sign him from Manchester United, 6 other European clubs also keen on possible move: Reports

According to the Daily Mail, Marcus Rashford is waiting for Barcelona to sign him from Manchester United. The English forward has been linked with a move away from the Red Devils since Ruben Amorim exiled him from the first team.

The 27-year-old has attracted the attention of a few sides in Europe, with Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Juventus, Napoli, and Galatasaray also keen on signing him.

Rashford began his career with the Red Devils in 2016 after breaking through the club's famed Carrington academy to score in his competitive and Premier League debuts. He has played 426 times for the side since then, scoring 138 times and providing 63 assists to help the team to two FA Cups, two League Cups, and one Europa League title.

Given their notoriously precarious finances, Marcus Rashford's potential move to Barcelona depends on the Catalan side's ability to free up the funds required to complete his signing. The Englishman may have a long stint on the sidelines if he does not leave Manchester United in this window.

"He should be banished from the dressing room really" - Manchester United legend bashes Marcus Rashford amid Barcelona links

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has blasted Marcus Rashford amid reports that the forward could move to Barcelona in this window. The English forward has been frozen out of the first team after reportedly failing to impress with his dedication in training.

Rashford has spent his whole career with the Red Devils, but earlier this season, he stated that he is open to a new challenge away from the club. Speaking on the Overlap Fan debate, Scholes laid into the forward, saying (via Flashscore):

"I think Marcus has let a lot of people down really, with his attitude, and I think that's what the manager is trying to say. You think of the young players coming through the team, think of (Alejandro) Garnacho, they're looking up to people like Marcus now - he's 27 years of age, and he's clearly not training properly."

"OK, he's not refusing to play, but in the way he's behaving and the way he's training, in a way he is saying I don't want to be involved with these. So I think the fact of letting your teammates down in that dressing room - he should be banished from the dressing room really. If he's in and around that and young people are seeing that as an example, the sooner he's gone the better."

Manchester United and Marcus Rashford will hope Barcelona or another club can sign the Englishman on loan until the end of the season. He is contracted to the Red Devils until the summer of 2028.

