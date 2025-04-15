Mario Gomez snubs Cristiano Ronaldo as he names 'best' strikers in the world

Former Bayern Munich forward Mario Gomez has snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo while naming the best strikers in the footballing world. Gomez rather opted for football icon Ronaldo Nazario and former Real Madrid frontman Karim Benzema.

In an interview with Relevo, the former Germany international was asked to name his most preferred strikers. He said (via Madrid Xtra):

"Most talented ST’s? There are players like Ronaldo Nazário & Karim Benzema, who are the BEST strikers, who could do everything."

The debate regarding the best striker in the footballing world has been raging for several decades. In his playing days, the now-retired R9 was a menace in attack. He scored 310 goals and registered 75 assists in 482 club games.

Meanwhile, Benzema seems to be a more creative and flexible striker than the Brazilian great. In 852 club career games, the Frenchman has bagged 452 goals and 192 assists.

Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, has netted 791 and provided 242 assists in 1048 official club career games. He has also won the Ballon d'Or award five times. Meanwhile, R9 won two in his playing days while Benzema has one Ballon d’Or to his name.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo performed at Al-Nassr this season?

Al Hilal v Al Nassr - Saudi Pro League - Source: Getty

At age 40, CR7 has continued to make his mark in the footballing world. The Portuguese have also been setting records that could take years to rewrite.

The former Manchester United striker has been impressive for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League (SPL) this season. In 35 games in all competitions, Ronaldo has registered 32 goals and four assists.

His performance hasn't been able to keep Al-Nassr in the title race, though. They are eight points behind league leaders Al-Ittihad, with 57 points from 27 league games. In the Golden Boot race in the SPL, Ronaldo is leading the chart, having scored 23 league goals in 26 appearances.

