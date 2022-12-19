Mario Gotze posts stunning image as Lionel Messi bounces back from 2014 FIFA World Cup despair with crowning moment in Qatar

Former Germany international Mario Gotze shared a stunning picture of Lionel Messi on his Instagram story after Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Sunday (December 18).

The Albiceleste beat France 4-2 on penalties following a pulsating 3-3 draw to win the competition for the third time as Messi finally got his hands on the gold trophy. The 35-year-old played a big role in the victory, scoring twice from open play before converting his penalty in the shootout.

It was a moment of redemption for him, having lost the 2014 final as Germany beat Argentina 1-0 after extra time. Gotze, who scored the winning goal for the Diemannschaft against Argentina on that day, shared a classy picture of Messi by the football page 433 on Instagram.

The image shows the Lionel Messi of 2022 final consoling a distraught Messi from the 2014 title match with the FIFA World Cup trophy in it.

The original photo has garnered over three million likes and was shared after Messi scored Argentina's third goal in extra time, which everyone thought won Argentina the World Cup.

Kylian Mbappe wasn't one of them, though. Having struck twice late on to force the additional period, he cut La Albiceleste's celebrations short once again by scoring another penalty to bring up his hat-trick and take the game to penalties.

However, his PSG teammate would eventually had the last laugh, with Kingsley Coman and Aurelien Tchouameni missing their spot-kicks before Gonzalo Montiel sealed the win for Argentina with the decisive kick.

As for Gotze, his career took a downturn after winning the World Cup with Germany as injuries played spoilsport, leading him to be dropped from the squad in the next World Cup in Russia in 2018.

However, the forward kept himself fit to see a revival of sorts at club level to earn a place in the German squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. However, Gotze played only 34 minutes as Hansi Flick's side crashed out in the group stage.

Is Lionel Messi now the undisputed GOAT?

Lionel Messi led Argentina to the 2022 FIFA World Cup win. That has led many to declare him as the greatest player of all time, having now completed his sparkling trophy cabinet across club and international football.

Despite everything he has achieved in his illustrious career, there was a notion that he must win the World Cup to become the undisputed GOAT. With that condition now fulfilled, Messi has essentially settled the debate.

