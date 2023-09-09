Mark Clattenburg takes dig at Premier League VAR ahead of Sidemen FC vs YouTube All Stars charity game

Ahead of the charity match between Sidemen FC and YouTube All Sstars at the London Stadium, Mark Clattenburg took a dig at the VAR. His comments are bound to put more pressure on the PGMOL.

The use of VAR in an efficient manner has often been put under the scanner and Howard Webb, head of PGMOL, has been apologized on occasions for VAR controversies.

Clattenburg, who ended his Premier League refereeing career back in 2017, has now shared his take on the matter. The 2016 UEFA Euro final referee was questioned whether VAR was needed for the Sidemen vs. YouTube All Stars game. He said (via Daily Mirror):

"No, we don't need it! It's not going to damage this game like it damages everything else."

VAR has been used in the Premier League since 2019. This, however, wasn't the first time that Clattenburg has expressed his displeasure at the improper use of the technology. He previously said on the No Tippy Tippy Football Podcast:

"VAR has caused a big problem. It happened to me when I went to China, I started not refereeing, and I actually relied on the VAR. For the first month I felt like I was going to quit. I thought, what am I doing? I’ve lost my core ability to make a decision."

"As a referee you make split second decisions and I was so comfortable at doing it. I’d made lots of decisions in the Premier League and I didn’t need VAR - well I could’ve needed it sometimes, but not to the amount that they’re using it now."

Clattenburg further said:

"When I see these referees now week in, week out, there is a fear, and they’re scared to make a decision. The problem is when you’re scared to make a decision you don’t make one, and then the VAR doesn’t make one either."

Where is the Sidemen FC vs. YouTube all-stars charity game taking place?

The Sidemen FC vs. YouTube All Stars charity match is taking place at the Lodon Stadium, which is West Ham United's home ground. KSI and IShowSpeed's are going head-to-head as they look to raise funds for charity.

The game is broadcast on Sidemen's YouTube channel. Last year, the contest had 34 million viewers. The numbers are expected to further rise this year with more familiar names taking part.

IShowSpeed's YyouTube All Star suffered an 8-7 loss last year.