Mark Lawrenson gives his predictions for Liverpool's first-leg tie with Real Madrid in the Champions League

Former Liverpool midfielder Mark Lawrenson believes Liverpool's tie with Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League will be a '50/50' affair.

Liverpool have endured a poor season by their standards under Jurgen Klopp. The Merseyside club are currently fifth in the Premier League table and were knocked out of the FA Cup and EFL Cup early on in the season.

The Champions League, however, has been a source of positivity and hope for Jurgen Klopp's men. Liverpool find themselves in the quarter-finals of the Champions League against a Real Madrid side that has failed to find consistency this season under Zinedine Zidane.

Liverpool will head into their quarter-final tie with Real Madrid on the back of consecutive wins in the Premier League. The Reds will also be buoyed by the impressive form of Diogo Jota, who has found the back of the net three times in the last two games in all competitions.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are on a run of five games unbeaten in La Liga and are currently in second place in the league table. Los Blancos are, however, not at their free-flowing best under Zinedine Zidane this season, and have at times seemed vulnerable against quality opposition.

Mark Lawrenson believes Liverpool have a good chance against Real Madrid, but believes the tie is '50-50' at the moment.

"As for Real? That tie is 50-50. Real are improving, but they are not the force they were. Liverpool have to play the team, not the name, and if they can sort their home form out then they have a decent chance of going through," said Lawrenson on BBC Sport.

😬| A win against Arsenal tonight will see Liverpool be 2 points behind top 4. Real Madrid in 3 days, season defining week. pic.twitter.com/Auk5OkPCSM — The Anfield Buzz (@TheAnfieldBuzz) April 3, 2021

Liverpool and Real Madrid will be desperate to win the Champions League to end the season with silverware

Liverpool beat Arsenal 3-0 to prepare for the CL tie

Real Madrid and Liverpool have lacked the consistency and form to challenge for their respective league titles. While the Reds are definitely out of the title race, Real may still have a chance but it will be tough given that there are just a handful of games left to go this season. The two sides have also been knocked out of their respective domestic cup competitions this season.

Jamie Redknapp: “Liverpool have a fantastic opportunity to not just win a trophy but also get in the top four. They are still in a great position in the Champions League, where they're playing against a Real Madrid team that aren't the same that they were years ago.” #awlfc [sky] — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) April 3, 2021

The Champions League therefore presents itself as the only trophy that is realistically attainable for either side this season. Hence, Real Madrid and Liverpool will be desperate to progress into the next round of the competition.