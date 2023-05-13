Mark Lawrenson makes bold prediction for Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion clash

Former Brighton & Hove Albion defender Mark Lawrenson has predicted that Arsenal will beat the Seagulls 2-1 in the Premier League on Sunday (May 14).

The Gunners will go into their home game against Brighton hoping to build on their wins against Chelsea and Newcastle United. With only three games left to play, they will be determined to stay on Manchester City's tails and wait for the table-toppers to slip up.

Brighton, meanwhile, will be keen to bounce back from their shock 5-1 loss against Everton in their previous game. A positive result against Arsenal will keep the Seagulls' hopes of qualifying for European football alive.

Lawrenson, nevertheless, expects the north London giants to claim all three points at the Emirates Stadium. Despite previously playing for Brighton, the former defender said that the Gunners will not slip up.

"I’ll go for Arsenal to win this one," Lawrenson wrote in his Paddy Power column. "Their result at Newcastle was outstanding and they’re destined for second now. Even though Brighton will probably lose this they’ve still had a very, very good season. Arsenal 2-1 Brighton."

Arsenal earned a 4-2 win when the two sides met at the Amex Stadium last December. Goals from Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli sealed the victory for the visitors that day. Mikel Arteta's men will be determined to repeat the trick on Sunday.

Arsenal and Brighton have had impressive seasons

The Gunners are second in the Premier League, sitting one point behind Manchester City, who have a game in hand. Although they have been knocked out of all cup competitions, they have done well to be in the title. They finished fifth last season.

However, the north London giants will be disappointed to have lost their lead atop the table. Mikel Arteta and Co. boasted a seven-point lead over the Cityzens after matchweek 18 of the season.

Brighton, meanwhile, are seventh in the Premier League with 54 points from 33 games. They will surpass Tottenham Hotspur and move to sixth place if they win their two games in hand.

A sixth-place finish would see them qualify for the UEFA Europa Conference League. Although the Seagulls, who finished ninth last term, will end the season empty-handed, they will be delighted to secure qualification for European football.

Brighton notably saw manager Graham Potter leave the club for Chelsea seven games into the season. Roberto De Zerbi has done well since taking the reins at the Amex, leading the Seagulls to 17 wins in 34 games across competitions.

