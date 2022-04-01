Mark Lawrenson makes bold prediction for Manchester United vs Leicester City Premier League clash

Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson has backed Manchester United to claim a victory over Leicester City when the two sides meet in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Red Devils will head into the game on the back of a 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur a fortnight ago. Ralf Rangnick's side produced an unconvincing performance against Spurs. However, they managed to overcome the north London club thanks to a sensational hat-trick from Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Foxes, on the other hand, claimed a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Brentford in their last Premier League outing.

Lawrenson believes Manchester United have more to play for on Saturday as they are locked in a top-four battle in the Premier League. He has, therefore, backed them to beat Leicester City.

Lawrenson wrote in his column for BBC Sport:

"Manchester United's last game was pretty typical for their season, they beat Tottenham 3-2 in a thriller but didn't play particularly well and a brilliant individual performance by Cristiano Ronaldo got them out of jail."

"Nothing that United do at the moment is especially convincing but the quality they have in their team means you think they have to get it right at some point, and they are still chasing fourth place so they have plenty to pay for. That's why I'm backing them to beat Leicester, who can't find any consistency themselves. The Foxes won at Old Trafford last season but they were having a very different campaign then."

Manchester United currently occupy sixth place in the Premier League table. They are four points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, who have a game in hand over them.

A victory over Leicester City could help Manchester United close the gap on Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur

The Red Devils will have to be consistent if they want to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League this season

Manchester United face a Leicester City team that has been highly inconsistent this season. The Foxes finished fifth in the Premier League last season. They currently occupy 10th place in the table.

A victory over Brendan Rodgers' side this weekend could help Manchester United close the gap on Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. The Gunners and Spurs will next face Crystal Palace and Newcastle United, respectively.

Arsenal will face a Crystal Palace side that played out a 0-0 draw with Manchester City on March 15 and demolished Everton 4-0 in the FA Cup on March 20. Patrick Vieira's men have proven that they have the ability to upset the big teams this season.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur face a Newcastle United side that have won six of their last nine Premier League games. The Magpies suffered a 1-0 loss to Everton in their previous league outing.

