Mark Lawrenson makes bold prediction for West Ham United vs Arsenal clash

Pundit Mark Lawrenson has made a bold prediction for Arsenal's visit to West Ham in the Premier League, reckoning an upset could be on the cards.

The Gunners take on the Hammers in an enticing London derby on Sunday (April 16), looking to revive their title charge after enduring a setback last weekend at Anfield.

Mikel Arteta's side blew a two-goal advantage to Liverpool and drew 2-2 to drop two valuable points in their tight race with holders Manchester City.

Although Arsenal are still six points ahead of them, the Sky Blues have a game in hand, and the leaders can ill-afford to drop points again.

However, Lawrenson predicts just that, as the 64-year-old feels the north London side could draw 1-1 with West Ham in a tense game. In his prediction column for Paddy Power, he wrote:

"West Ham had a good win at Fulham and with City hitting their stride Arsenal can’t afford to slip up but I think they might. I think this might be a draw.

"Arsenal were fab in the first 15 minutes against Liverpool but collapsed a little bit. There were a lot of things going on off the ball which was good, it reminded me of the old days!"

It's truly a bold prediction, as West Ham have avoided defeat against Arsenal in just three of their last 12 clashes across competitions.

The Gunners have also scored at least twice in their last five meetings with the Hammers and in six of their last seven.

Every game remaining is a final for Arsenal

With only eight games remaining in the Premier League, Arsenal have very little room for error.

Manchester City have a game in hand over them, but more importantly, the two sides meet at the Etihad on April 26 in a potential title decider.

The Gunners have lost their last seven games with the Sky Blues and haven't won at the Etihad since a 2-0 win in January 2015.

