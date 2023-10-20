Mark Lawrenson makes cheeky Tottenham claim while predicting scoreline of their match against Fulham

Pundit Mark Lawrenson has backed Tottenham Hotspur to continue their good run of form against Fulham at home in the Premier League on Monday (October 23).

Tottenham lead the Premier League table, with six wins and two draws in eight games. They beat Luton Town 1-0 away despite being down to 10 men for the second half in their last game before the international break.

Fulham, meanwhile, beat Sheffield United 3-1 at Craven Cottage in their last game. They're 12th in the league table with three wins, three defeats and two draws.

In his prediction for Paddy Power, Lawrenson has backed Tottenham to win 2-0:

"Spurs have done well, and Ange Postecoglou has done great. He’s obviously got something special about him. Fulham are not great on the road, so it’s got to be a home win as they’ve not been Spursy – yet!"

Tottenham and Fulham have faced off once this season, in the third round of the EFL Cup at Craven Cottage. The hosts eliminated Spurs on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

In the league, though, Spurs won both their fixtures against the Cottagers last season.

Tottenham receive injury boost ahead of Fulham clash

Going into the international break, Tottenham were nursing a few injuries. Ivan Perisic and Manor Solomon are out for an extended period while Brennan Johnson and Giovani Lo Celso are also injured.

As per Spurs intermediary Paul O Keefe, Johnson and Lo Celso are set to return to the bench against Fulham. Lo Celso also played for Argentina during the international break.

Captain Son Heung-min and vice-captain Cristian Romero also appeared in discomfort during the international duty. Romero was taken off at half-time during Argentina's 2-0 FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying win over Peru due to an ankle issue. The defender later confirmed that it was due to excessive swelling, but he's likely to fit in time to face Fulham.

Son, meanwhile, was rested for South Korea's first game but played the entire 90 minutes in their 6-0 hammering of Vietnam. He scored a goal and provided an assist but appeared to be in discomfort and was also at the end of a few tackles.

However, Son also later confirmed that he's likely to be fit to face Fulham on Monday.