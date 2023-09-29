Mark Lawrenson makes interesting score prediction for PL fixture between Tottenham and Liverpool

Pundit Mark Lawrenson has predicted Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur to play out a draw in their Premier League clash on Saturday, September 30.

Spurs host the Reds with both teams currently unbeaten in the league. Jurgen Klopp's side are second in the table, two points behind Manchester City while Ange Postecoglou's side are a further two points behind in fourth.

Liverpool come into the game on the back of a 3-1 win over Leicester City at Anfield in the EFL Cup third round on September 27. Tottenham, meanwhile, played out a 2-2 draw against arch-rivals Arsenal at the Emirates in the Premier League on September 24.

In his column for Paddy Power, Lawrenson predicted the two sides to play out a 1-1 draw, writing:

"I should say Liverpool will win 3-1 as that’s been the score in their last four! I’m going to go for a draw though. There’s no doubt Tottenham have got a really good manager and he’s obviously got a way about him because the spirit in the side is really good, even without Harry Kane."

Both sides have been in excellent form this season but the fixture historically supports the Reds, with their last defeat against Spurs coming back in 2017.

Jurgen Klopp explains how Tottenham can have an advantage over Liverpool on Saturday

Spurs failed to qualify for European for the first time in 13 years last season as they finished eighth in the Premier League following an abysmal campaign. Liverpool, meanwhile, qualified for the UEFA Europa League after finishing fifth.

Tottenham were also eliminated from the EFL Cup in the second round, losing against Fulham on penalties. Hence, they have enjoyed more rest between their Premier League fixtures.

In a pre-match press conference, Jurgen Klopp explained how Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou could've used the entire week, saying (via Liverpoolfc.com):

"They do the analysis as well and had a full week to work on all these things. So, since they played last time, I am not sure how many sessions they had, they can create new routines for set-pieces and stuff like this, can change the whole way they defend in one week, they can change the whole way they attack in one week and that is a massive advantage."

He added:

"I know he is a top, top, top coach and he enjoys what he is doing, so they will spend some time with creating difficulties for us. We recovered from the game and we have a very important session today and then we hope we are prepared as good as well and then we will see."

Liverpool (9) and Tottenham (8) are the top two sides with highest points from losing positions in the Premier League this season.