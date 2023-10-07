Mark Lawrenson makes interesting scoreline prediction for Luton Town vs Tottenham

Former Liverpool defender and current columnist Mark Lawrenson has shared his prediction for Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League game at newly promoted Luton Town on Saturday (October 7).

The two teams have had contrasting campaigns. Luton have had a tough maiden season in the Premier League, losing five of their opening seven games.

The Hatters - who are only ahead of the relegation zone on goal difference - have four points from seven games, with their lone win coming at Everton last month. At home, Luton have lost two of their three league games, drawing the other.

Meanwhile, Ange Postecoglou's Spurs are flying at the top end of the points table. Following their last-gasp 2-1 home win over Liverpool last weekend, Tottenham trail leaders Manchester City (18) by one point after seven outings.

Spurs have had a near-flawless overall campaign, winning five of their eight games across competitions. Their only defeat came on penalties in their EFL Cup opener at Fulham in August.

Postecoglou's side have won two of their four away league games, but Lawrenson reckons they should coast to a comfortable win at Kenilworth Road, writing in his Paddy Power predictions:

"Tottenham will just be glad to play this game and move on from last week, and, obviously, it was a really good result against Liverpool! Luton were good value for money to beat Everton last weekend, and that was by far and away their best performance of the season so far.

"Ange Postecoglou has definitely improved Spurs, and everyone’s chipping in now that they’ve lost Harry Kane. Luton 0-2 Tottenham."

Team News: Luton Town vs Tottenham Hotspur

Luton Town vs Burnley FC - Premier League

Spurs are meeting Luton Town for the first time in 31 years, winning five of their nine league outings across divisions, drawing the others. They've not scored on their last three visits to Luton, though, drawing goalless.

Luton haven't had a top-flight home win since beating Aston Villa 2-0 at home in April 1994. Moreover, they last beat Spurs in November 1987 but never in a league game.

Ahead of their first Premier League meeting, both sides have a few concerns. Luton defender Amari'i Bell is out due to a hamstring injury, but midfielder Ross Barkley is expected to feature after recovering from a hamstring issue.

Meanwhile, Spurs will be without strikers Brennan Johnson (hamstring) and Manor Solomon, who injured his knee in training. Captain Son Heung-Min and new signing James Maddison, though, are expected to play despite carrying niggles.