Mark Lawrenson makes red card claim while predicting Southampton vs Liverpool scoreline

Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson has tipped the Reds to beat Southampton in their final Premier League game of the season on Sunday (May 28). He also claimed that Tyrone Mings should have been sent off during the Anfield outfit's 1-1 draw against Aston Villa last weekend.

The Villans held Jurgen Klopp's side to a 1-1 draw at Anfield last Saturday (May 20), ending their seven-game winning streak. The result handed another blow to the hosts' hopes of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League.

Liverpool dropping points against Villa meant that Manchester United and Newcastle United needed only one point from their remaining two games to secure a top-four spot. The Magpies qualified for the Champions League for the first time since 2002 after playing out a 0-0 draw against Leicester City. The Red Devils, meanwhile, beat Chelsea 4-1 at home on Thursday (May 25) to force the Reds into the UEFA Europa League.

Lawrenson acknowledged Unai Emery's side did well to earn a point from Anfield. However, the former defender reckons Villa star Mings should have been sent off for catching Cody Gakpo on the chest with a high kick towards the end of the first half.

"I was at the game (at Anfield) last week and how on earth was Tyrone Mings not sent off?" Lawrenson wrote in his Paddy Power column. "Aston Villa were good in that game, by the way."

The Reds will, nevertheless, be determined to put the disappointment of missing out on Champions League qualification behind them. They will look to end the season on a high when they face Southampton at St. Mary's in their final game of the campaign on Sunday (May 28). Lawrenson reckons the visitors will come away with all three points.

"I think Liverpool will win this easily and Southampton are in disarray. Southampton 0-2 Liverpool," Lawrenson added.

Southampton are 20th in the Premier League with only 24 points from 37 games and have already been relegated.

Mark Lawrenson played 341 games for Liverpool

Mark Lawrenson began his senior playing career with Preston North End. Following a stint with Brighton & Hove Albion, the central defender joined Liverpool in 1981. He went on to make 341 games across competitions for the Reds, as per Transfermarkt.

Lawrenson remained on the Merseyside-based club's book for seven years until 1988. He bagged 17 goals and eight assists during that period. The Irishman also helped the club win 12 trophies, including five league titles and the Champions League.

The Reds hero then had spells at Barnet, Corby and Chesham. He also had a brief stint with Tampa Bay Rowdies in the United States. Lawrenson eventually hung up his boots in 1992.

