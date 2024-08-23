Mark Lawrenson makes score prediction for PL clash between Brighton and Manchester United

Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson has predicted the result of Manchester United's Premier League trip to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday (August 24). The Red Devils beat Fulham 1-0 in their league opener last week.

Following a goalless first half, Erik ten Hag's side looked set for a goalless stalemate - with captain Bruno Fernandes squandering a few presentable openings. However, new signing Joshua Zirkzee came off the bench and scored the winner three minutes from time to introduce himself to the Old Trafford faithful.

Meanwhile. Brighton opened their Premier League campaign with a 3-0 win at 10-man Everton. Kaoru Mitoma opened the scoring in the first half before Danny Welbeck and Simon Adingra made sure of the three points in the second half.

Trending

However, in his prediction column for Paddy Power, Lawreson predicts a 1-1 draw, writing:

"I’m going to go for a draw. Brighton were good at Everton, but they were only good after 20 minutes and they could have been 2-0 down.

Manchester United got the job done against Fulham, and the big thing will be, can they get the ball off Brighton – especially at the Amex? They’re one of the best teams in the league at keeping hold of it."

He continued:

"It’s the new manager Fabian Hürzeler’s first game at home, that’s if his mum lets him out! I’ll go for a score draw here, 1-1.

"I thought Joshua Zirkzee’s movement was really good against Fulham which surprised me a bit. He actually looked like a striker with the way that he moved. United will get chances against Brighton, and I fancy Zirkzee will take one."

The Red Devils are seventh in the standings, while Brighton are surprisingly top of the pile.

What happened when Manchester United last visited Brighton?

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Manchester United will have happy memories from their last visit to Brighton, winning 2-0 on the last day of the previous season, thanks to Diogo Dalot and substitute Rasmus Hojlund scoring after the break.

However, despite the win, the Red Devils finished the campaign in eighth place, their worst finish in the Premier League. Earlier in the season, Erik ten Hag's side had stumbled 3-1 at Brighton.

Former United man Danny Welbeck broke the deadlock in the 20th minute before Pascal Gross doubled the visitors' lead after the break. Substitute Joao Pendro ended the game as a contest with Brighton's third, rendering Hannibal Mejbri's 73rd-minute strike a consolation effort.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback