Mark Lawrenson makes scoreline prediction as Arsenal prepare to face West Ham United in the Premier League

Liverpool great Mark Lawrenson has predicted an easy 3-0 win for Arsenal in their Premier League home contest against West Ham United this Thursday (December 28).

The Gunners, who have lost just four times in 27 matches across competitions this season, are atop the 2023-24 Premier League table with 40 points from 18 games. They have won once in their past three league outings, most recently registering a 1-1 stalemate at Liverpool.

West Ham, on the other hand, are currently sixth in the domestic standings with 30 points from the same number of matches. They have emerged victorious in both of their last two league outings, beating Wolves 3-0 and then easing past Manchester United 2-0 last Saturday.

In his column for British online bookmaker Paddy Power, Lawrenson asserted that Arsenal will score a number of goals in their league clash against the Hammers at the Emirates Stadium. He wrote:

"This game sees Declan Rice face his old team, he's made a big difference as we know for Arsenal. I don't see West Ham scoring so it's a big home win for me."

Arsenal, who have already lost 3-1 to West Ham in an EFL Cup match this season, boast a fine head-to-head record against David Moyes' outfit. They have won 11 of their last 17 games against the Hammers.

Bukayo Saka analyzes Arsenal's title hopes

After Arsenal's 1-1 draw at Anfield earlier this Saturday, Bukayo Saka was asked to offer his opinion on his team potentially lifting the 2023-24 Premier League title. He replied (h/t OneFootball):

"I don't think that you can talk about the title yet. I think it is still way too early for those discussions. We will take the point, we are still top of the table for Christmas, which is nice, but it is still too early for title talk."

While the Gunners are on 40 points after 18 league matches, Liverpool are second with 39 points and Aston Villa are third with 39 points too.

Lavishing praise on Declan Rice's impact on his side, Saka continued:

"He has brought a lot to the team, made us better. In games like today, he breaks up the play so well and wins the ball back and plays forward. As an attacker, it is great to play with players like them as they get the team on the front foot. He has been so consistent this season, and [it was] another top performance today."

Rice, 24, has scored thrice in 26 overall games for the Gunners since arriving from West Ham in a potential £105 million deal earlier this July.