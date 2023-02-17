Mark Lawrenson makes shock prediction for Tottenham vs West Ham

Football pundit and former Liverpool star Mark Lawrenson predicts West Ham to pull off a stunning 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League this weekend.

The London rivals will lock horns in the league derby on Sunday (February 19) with both teams struggling at the moment. Tottenham were beaten 4-1 by Leicester City last weekend before going down 1-0 to AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg in midweek.

West Ham, meanwhile, have drawn their last two league games and have won just once in their last ten outings.

Lawrenson, though, feels there could be a shocker here, with the Hammers likely to secure all three points over Spurs. In his prediction for Paddy Power, he wrote:

"Who knows which Tottenham team are going to turn up? The one in the Champions League had lots of changes, and they could have lost more than 1-0 to AC Milan. Obviously they were thrashed by Leicester at the weekend, so they’re in a bit of a mess at the moment."

He continued:

"Antonio Conte’s been making eyes at Serie A again, so it feels like he’s off at the end of the season. West Ham were outplayed by Chelsea in the first half on Saturday but managed to hang on in there. I just have a feeling West Ham will win here."

It's truly a bold prediction, especially as West Ham have been atrocious this season, picking up just five league wins in 22 games, However, the Hammers held Spurs to a 1-1 draw at home earlier this season.

Hovering just two points above the relegation zone, a win for West Ham will be a huge boost to their confidence.

Tottenham have lacked consistency

After starting their Premier League campaign with seven unbeaten games, Tottenham Hotspur have lost eight of their next 16 to fall out of the UEFA Champions League places and into the fifth.

Fourth-placed Newcastle United remain within touching distance, trailing the high-flying Magpies by just two points. Spurs' lack of consistency, though, means nothing is certain for them.

Their European campaign is also faltering too, as the north London outfit must overturn a narrow deficit at home in the second leg next month to reach the quarterfinals.

With manager Antonio Conte also facing a spell on the sidelines following his gall bladder surgery, Spurs will miss the Italian's presence in training and dugout for at least a few weeks. Tough days seemingly loom ahead for Spurs.

