Mark Lawrenson makes surprising score prediction for Leeds vs Manchester United

Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson has predicted a draw when Leeds United clash horns with Manchester United this weekend. The two arch-rivals will meet at Elland Road for a Premier League encounter on Sunday, February 12.

The Red Devils will enter this match in third place in the standings, having picked up 43 points from 22 matches. Erik ten Hag has revitalized the side, who came back from 2-0 down against Leeds at Old Trafford in their last league match to grab a point.

The Peacocks, meanwhile, are languishing in 16th place and are just two points clear of the relegation zone. They recently sacked Jesse Marsch and are yet to name a replacement.

Following the 2-2 draw between these teams just four days before Sunday's match, Lawrenson has envisioned another stalemate. He wrote in his prediction column for betting site Paddy Power:

"To be 2-0 up at Old Trafford and only draw 2-2 with Manchester United on Wednesday would have hurt Leeds but if you’d have said to their fans before the game that they’d get a point they would have been happy."

The former Liverpool footballer went on to add:

"I was never Jesse Marsch’s biggest fan but I liked watching his team, which is a bit mad to say. If they had beaten Nottingham Forest last week, which they should have done, he’d probably still be in a job which is just how football goes.

"I think this will be another draw. Leeds 1-1 Manchester United."

Leeds United are yet to beat Manchester United since returning to the Premier League

Manchester United and Leeds United have faced off on five occasions since the latter returned to the Premier League after a 16-year wait. The Red Devils have won three of those matches, with two ending in a draw, including their aforementioned latest meeting at Old Trafford.

The two rivals clashed in the league for the first time in more than 15 years in December 2020. On that occasion, the Manchester-based outfit emerged 6-2 victors at Old Trafford. Leeds seemingly learned from that crushing defeat, hanging on for a 0-0 draw at Elland Road in the reverse fixture.

Last season, the first Premier League meeting between the two came on Matchday 1 of the campaign. The Red Devils once again thrashed their rivals, winning 5-1 before taking the reverse fixture in February 2022 by a 4-2 scoreline.

Leeds provided glimpses of the danger they can cause Manchester United during the 2-2 draw earlier this week. It remains to be seen if they can spring another surprise on Sunday at Elland Road.

Poll : 0 votes