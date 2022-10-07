Mark Lawrenson offers interesting prediction for Arsenal vs Liverpool 

Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson has shared his prediction for Arsenal's Premier League clash against the Reds at the Emirates on Sunday (October 9).

The Gunners have been splendid so far this season, winning nine of their ten games across competitions and sit atop the Premier League standings. Mikel Arteta's side are coming off a resounding 3-0 victory over Bodo/Glimt in the UEFA Europa League in midweek. Before that, they beat arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 at home in the Premier League last weekend, producing a dominant display.

Jurgen Klopp's side, meanwhile, have struggled this season, winning only two of their seven league games and are ninth in the standings. However, they put up an excellent display in their 2-0 UEFA Champions League win over Rangers in midweek.

Lawrenson believes Arsenal and Liverpool could cancel each other out when they face off this weekend. In his column for Paddy Power, he wrote:

"I think this might be a draw. Arsenal are very good; the young players are starting to bloom and blossom. They’ve got a strong underbelly, which is something they haven’t had for ages, and they can defend. I was at Anfield when Liverpool played Rangers, and it could have been four or five. This might be a game where Liverpool turn a corner, but with Arsenal playing so well, I’ll go for a draw."

Prediction: Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp highlights importance of defence ahead of Liverpool's clash against Arsenal

The Reds' defence, especially Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk, has come under immense criticism this season. They have conceded nine goals in the league and five in the UEFA Champions League so far.

In a pre-match press conference before facing Arsenal, Klopp highlighted the need to defend better, saying (via This is Anfield):

"You cannot now say ‘now we are back’; we need consistency, and for consistency, we need to defend the … rubbish out of everybody."

He elaborated:

“What I wanted to say was that we have to defend the sh*t out of everybody we face, and that’s why I used the word rubbish! That’s what we have to do, and that’s what we try.”

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "We have to defend s*** out of everybody we face." 🤬🤣



The Gunners have scored 20 goals in the league this season, with only Manchester City (29) scoring more. Needless to say, a solid defence would be key for Liverpool if to win at the Emirates this weekend.

