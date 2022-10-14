Mark Lawrenson offers his prediction as Arsenal prepare to face Leeds United

Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson has predicted that Arsenal will continue their march for the Premier League title this season when they clash with Leeds United on Sunday (October 16). The pundit has predicted a victory for the Gunners when the two sides clash at Elland Road.

The Gunners enter this fixture in good shape. Arteta's men dominated the headlines last weekend following a massive 3-2 victory over Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium. They have now won four of their last five games in the English top flight.

gunnerblog @gunnerblog



Jubilant scenes from players & fans at full-time #AFC Arsenal 3-2 LiverpoolJubilant scenes from players & fans at full-time Arsenal 3-2 LiverpoolJubilant scenes from players & fans at full-time 🔴⚪️❤️ #AFC https://t.co/4Jw0Dr04Dd

Meanwhile, Leeds United have been far from their best in recent weeks. The Peacocks have failed to win any of their last five games in the Premier League, Leeds have recorded two draws and three losses to their name, including the 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace last weekend.

Predicting the outcome of the clash between the two sides this weekend, Mark Lawrenson has tipped Arteta's men to come out on top with a narrow 2-1 victory at Elland Road. The pundit wrote in his column for Paddy Power:

“I was very impressed with Arsenal against Liverpool last week. They conceded twice but still managed to get the win. I think Leeds got what they deserved against Crystal Palace which was nothing."

"The thing with Arsenal is that they’re expected to win and the pressure starts now with them but I think they’ll win this. Leeds 1-2 Arsenal."

It is worth noting that there's a huge gap between Arsenal and Leeds United in the Premier League table at the moment. The Gunners currently lead the race for the title with an impressive 24 points in nine games after winning eight times and losing just once in the league so far.

Arsenal @Arsenal



Leeds United

🏟 Elland Road

5.30pm (GMT)



Follow all the action #LEEARS MATCHDAYLeeds United🏟 Elland Road5.30pm (GMT)Follow all the action MATCHDAY 🙌🆚 Leeds United🏟 Elland Road🕠 5.30pm (GMT)Follow all the action 👉 #LEEARS https://t.co/TEJ6lIclQE

Leeds United, on the other hand, are 14th in the table with nine points in eight games. They have won two, drawn three and lost another three games in the Premier League.

What's next for Arsenal after Leeds United clash?

Mikel Arteta and his men are on a mission this season.

After squaring it off with Leeds United in the Premier League this weekend, the Gunners will switch their focus to the UEFA Europa League. They will take on Dutch outfit PSV Eindhoven at the Emirates Stadium next Thursday (October 20).

Arteta's side will then return to Premier League action at the weekend with a clash with Southampton on October 23.

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Man City and other EPL GW fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes