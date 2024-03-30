Mark Lawrenson predicts big scoreline for Tottenham vs Luton Town

Pundit Mark Lawrenson has backed Tottenham Hotspur to comfortably beat Luton Town in their Premier League clash on Saturday, March 30.

Fifth-placed Spurs welcome relegation-battling Luton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in their first game back after the international break. The north London side were dealt a major blow in their pursuit of the top four when they lost 3-0 against Fulham at Craven Cottage last time out.

Ange Postecoglou's side are just three points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa with a game in hand. Luton, meanwhile, are 17th, one point above the relegation zone. They played out a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest at home in their last game.

Tottenham won 1-0 in the reverse fixture in October despite being down to 10 men in the second half after Yves Bissouma's sending-off. In his column for Paddy Power, Lawrenson has backed Spurs to complete a double over Luton, writing:

"Tottenham got thumped 3-0 by Fulham last time they played but everyone’s back from around the world and it’s difficult for the managers because they might only have one day to work out who’s fit. I fancy Spurs to score whenever they play and they make loads of chances."

Prediction: 3-0

Ange Postecoglou provides injury update ahead of Tottenham vs Luton Town

Spurs have had terrible luck with injuries this season but those concerns appear to be going away. While Manor Solomon and Ryan Sessegnon remain out due to long-term injuries, most of the other players are fit.

Defender Micky van de Ven missed their last clash against Fulham but manager Ange Postecoglou has confirmed that he's available against Luton. He said in a press conference:

"All the internationals got through unscathed. They've come back all good. Micky was the one who missed the last game. He's trained the last few days so he's available."

Striker Richarlison has also had some issues with his knee but is available for Saturday, as confirmed by Ange:

"He is okay. Had a bit of a knee niggle and we're managing him. Brazil managed him but he trained today and feels good."

Luton, meanwhile, have also had some major injury concerns in recent times, having around 10 players out for the Tottenham clash. Key players like Albert Sambi Lokonga, Chiedozie Ogbene, Elijah Adebayo and Jacob Brown remain out due to respective injuries.