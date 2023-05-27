Mark Lawrenson predicts close battle for Manchester United vs Fulham

Former Liverpool footballer Mark Lawrenson has given his predictions for the upcoming Premier League encounter between Manchester United and Fulham. This will be the two teams' final league match of the season, with both sides managing to meet their pre-season targets.

The Red Devils secured a top-four spot with a 4-1 win over Chelsea on Thursday, May 26, while Fulham's 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace on May 20 assured them of a place in the top half of the table.

Erik ten Hag's men, however, will want to get all three points from the match at Old Trafford on Sunday, May 28, to ensure they finish third and avoid a Champions League play-off next season.

Lawreson, while making predictions for the last gameweek of the 2022-23 league season, said that he expects United and Fulham to play out a close match, with the home side coming on top eventually.

Predicting a 2-1 scoreline in favor of Manchester United, Lawrenson wrote:

"Manchester United got what they needed against Chelsea on Thursday – what a mess Chelsea are in. Fulham have had a very, very good season with over 50 points. Think United will edge this."

The two sides have met twice this season so far, with United winning both those games. They won 3-1 in the FA Cup quarterfinal in March earlier this year, while winning 2-1 through a late Alejandro Garnacho strike in the reverse league fixture at Craven Cottage last year.

Erik ten Hag pleased with Manchester United's Champions League return

Manchester United Erik ten Hag was pleased with United's 4-1 win over Chelsea that secured their spot in the top four. He added that the club belong in the Champions League but there is still a lot left to do in terms of improvement.

“Due to the Premier League’s toughness. This club belongs in the Champions League. It’s not easy in the Premier League as a lot compete for that. It’s massive when you get it done. We’re still not where we want to be but we’re back in the Champions League and I think that was a really important step,” Ten Hag said during a press conference.

Manchester United will finish their season with the FA Cup final against Manchester City on Saturday, June 3, where they will have the opportunity to deny their local rivals a chance to win the European treble.

