Mark Lawrenson predicts result for Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur game

Former Liverpool defender and BBC pundit Mark Lawrenson has backed Tottenham Hotspur to beat Arsenal in the north London derby on Sunday.

Tottenham Hotspur are vying for a place in the top four, and Arsenal are still mathematically in it, even though it’s unlikely they will finish in the top four.

The two sides are in a contrasting run of form. Spurs have managed to win their last three Premier League games in a row, while Arsenal have managed just one win from their last three fixtures.

Jose Mourinho’s men have found their goal-scoring touch in recent weeks, and Lawrenson believes they will overcome Arsenal at the Emirates. He wrote in his column for the BBC:

“Tottenham are firing properly now – they have scored four goals in three of their past four games – and Jose Mourinho is always very keen to let people know about it.”

“I don’t blame Jose for banging his drum about it, because Spurs have hit form and found some consistency.

“That’s what Arsenal need – they have produced some good performances recently but I am still not really sure what to expect from them week to week.

He concluded:

“Lawro’s prediction: 0-2”

Tottenham Hotspur are the favourites against Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur have won their last five games in all competitions and have done so with some impressive attacking displays and defensive rigidity.

Spurs have kept four clean sheets in their last five games. Meanwhile, the likes of Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Gareth Bale have found some form in the attacking third.

Arsenal haven’t done too badly themselves, but they have not been convincing enough. It’s likely that Mikel Arteta’s side will play on the counter once again, as they can ill-afford to provide too much space for the in-form Tottenham Hotspur attackers.

Tottenham Hotspur have done well against Arsenal in recent seasons, and their last defeat against the Gunners came way back in December 2019 when they lost 4-2 in an entertaining north London derby.

Mourinho would like to keep his good record against Arsenal intact. However, the Gunners have a point to prove as their record against the stronger teams has not been good enough.

Only time will tell if Mark Lawrenson has made the right prediction.