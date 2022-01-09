Mark Lawrenson predicts the result for Manchester United vs Aston Villa

Former Liverpool player Mark Lawrenson has backed Manchester United to edge Aston Villa when the two sides meet in the third round of the FA Cup on Monday.

The Red Devils will hope to bounce back in the cup tie after losing their previous game in the Premier League following a subpar display.

Ralf Rangnick’s side were beaten 1-0 by Wolverhampton Wanderers. They will want to muster a more proactive display against Aston Villa.

The Villans too will look to test Manchester United at Old Trafford, and we could be in for a thrilling cup game.

Manchester United’s squad does not seem harmonious as the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo have reacted negatively after recent games.

Lawrenson, however, believes they will have enough to beat Aston Villa at home on Monday:

"I am going with Manchester United to edge out Aston Villa on Monday, although it is obvious from the stories coming out of Old Trafford that all is not right within the United dressing room," Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

He added:

"I hate seeing those sort of leaks because, although it could just be one unhappy player behind them, it can easily become an issue that undermines the whole club,” he added.

Manchester United need to make an important statement against Aston Villa

Just a win will not do for Manchester United as the Red Devils need to show their fans some unity on the pitch.

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick has a big task on his hands as he tries to find the right personnel for his pressing football.

Manchester United @ManUtd



#MUFC @HarryMaguire93 says the dressing room is together and is determined to go on a winning run 💬 @HarryMaguire93 says the dressing room is together and is determined to go on a winning run ✊🔴#MUFC

Considering it is a cup game, we could perhaps see him rest Cristiano Ronaldo and try out some young players instead.

The Red Devils need to win the game as the FA Cup is one realistic chance of winning some silverware this season.

Aston Villa will not go to Old Trafford to try and play defensive football under Steven Gerrard, so it is likely to be an enthralling game.

