Mark Lawrenson predicts the result for Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League clash

Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson believes the Reds and Manchester United will play out another tepid draw when the two sides meet in the Premier League on Sunday.

Games between the two sides tend to be tense affairs, as neither team wants to lose. It remains to be seen if the same will happen come Sunday.

While Manchester United still have an outside chance of winning the Premier League, Liverpool hope to finish in the top four.

Mark Lawrenson believes both teams will score, but has predicted the game will finish 1-1.

“It was a pretty turgid affair when these two drew 0-0 at Anfield in January, and I am not expecting a thriller this time either - these games are rarely great ones,” he wrote in his predictions column for BBC Sport.

“We might at least get a goal or two on Sunday, though. Manchester United have been winning at home recently, but they have left it late to win their past two league matches at Old Trafford.

Lawrenson cited Manchester United's poor defensive record to back up his predictions:

“Burnley and Brighton have both scored there in the past month, so I think Liverpool will manage that too.”

Liverpool will have to go for the win against Manchester United to usurp Chelsea

The race for the top four is perhaps more interesting than the title race itself. Liverpool are four points behind Chelsea and need to win their remaining games to stand any chance of displacing the Blues in the top four.

Liverpool dropped two valuable points last weekend when a last-gasp equalizer by Newcastle United denied them a win.

Beating Manchester United will be easier said than done. The Red Devils put in a commanding attacking display against AS Roma in the Europa League on Thursday.

Manchester United conceded twice but scored an incredible six goals to essentially secure the tie in the first leg.

Liverpool will have to be wary of an in-form Manchester United attack, as the duo of Nat Phillips and Ozan Kabak have been unable to see out games and tend to switch off at times.