Mark Lawrenson predicts the result for Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester United have a great chance to close the gap between them and Liverpool as they take on Wolverhampton Wanderers tonight at Old Trafford.

Manchester United relinquished a 2-1 lead in the 85th minute of the game against Leicester City over the weekend. Now they face a tough test against Wolverhampton Wanderers at home and Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson has predicted the result for the game.

Manchester United played Wolves 7 times since their return to the Premier League in 2018:



7 Games.



1 Win ✅

4 Draws 🤝

2 Losses ❌



A tough nut to crack for the Red devils. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/bS5d0jiPF7 — Abdel Rahman (@AbdelBeheri) December 29, 2020

Lawrenson believes that Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers have 'opposite problems' and tips the Red Devils' attacking quality to make the difference in the game.

Mark Lawrenson tips Manchester United to make their attacking quality count

Writing in his BBC column, former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson, who has won five first division titles for the Merseysiders, has tipped Manchester United to take all three points against Wolverhampton Wanderers and remain in the title race.

Lawrenson writes,

“There is nothing wrong with Manchester United going forward but they were poor at the back against Leicester, which is why they didn’t win that game. Wolves have the opposite problem, because they don’t have much of a cutting edge.

“I’m expecting this to be a tight game, but United should make their attacking quality count, eventually.”

Lawrenson has predicted the scoreline to be 2-1 in favour of Manchester United. In keeping with what Lawrenson has said, the Red Devils have been in good attacking form. They have scored 11 goals in their past three matches but have conceded six as well.

While their away form has been absolutely brilliant, they have failed to replicate it at Old Trafford. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men will need to improve their record at home if they're to mount a serious title challenge.

Wolves are currently 11th on the table but there are only six points separating the two sides. Once again, the Red Devils will be looking to the likes of Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes to inspire them to a win.

OFFICIAL: In the history of the Premier league, NO midfielder has had more goal involvements in a calendar year than Bruno Fernandes.



Took him just 11 months🤯🔥🎩 pic.twitter.com/A7Jj2TJouL — Bruno Stand! (@BrunoStand_) December 26, 2020

Speaking ahead of the game against Wolves, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted at not resting the likes of Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford who have consistently featured for the Red Devils even in this congested set of fixtures.

He said (via Daily Express),

“If you see the best teams then they don’t rotate that much, the best players don’t rotate that much. But the Premier League is a different animal to other leagues and we do have a demanding style of play as well. It’s fast, attacking football – we want them to go quickly.

“It’s not walking tempo football that we demand. And if it’s 60 minutes full tilt then another one can do 30 because we have a big and strong bench as well.”