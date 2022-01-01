Mark Lawrenson predicts the result for Manchester United vs Wolves

BBC Sport football expert Mark Lawrenson has backed Manchester United to emerge victorious when they face Wolves in the Premier League on Monday.

The Red Devils bounced back with a 3-1 win against Burnley after dropping points against Newcastle United on Monday.

Ralf Rangnick’s side need a win to ensure they remain within touching distance of Arsenal, who occupy fourth position in the league table.

Wolves, on the other hand, are in eighth position and are six points behind Manchester United in the league. Bruno Lage’s side have struggled to score goals this season, having mustered a meager 13 goals in 18 league appearances.

Lawrenson believes Manchester United will take advantage of Wolves’ profligacy in front of goal to pick up a 1-0 win at Old Trafford.

“Wolves don't score many so I'm backing Manchester United here, but it is going to be very interesting to see what kind of performance we see from Ralf Rangnick's side.

“United were awful against Newcastle and, although they were much better against Burnley, their inconsistency is one of the things Rangnick has to tackle if they are going to make it into the top four,” Lawrenson wrote in his column for the BBC.

Manchester United will have to be at their best to beat Wolves

Despite Lawrenson’s claim that Wolves don’t score a lot of goals, it should be noted that they are one of the best units defensively.

Only Manchester City have let in fewer goals than Wolves this season as Lage’s side have shown good mettle at the back.

Manchester United are trying a new style under Rangnick, and will not find it easy against Wolves. After facing two teams in the relegation zone who have conceded a total of 66 goals so far, they will face a back line that has conceded just two goals in the last seven games.

Manchester United’s attack is yet to really fire under Rangnick, so the Red Devils will have to be efficient in front of goal come Monday.

Wolves have failed to win any of their last seven games against Manchester United across all competitions and will start as underdogs.

