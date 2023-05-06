Mark Lawrenson predicts scoreline of Tottenham vs Crystal Palace

Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson has backed Tottenham Hotspur to beat Crystal Palace 2-0 at home in the Premier League on Saturday (May 6).

Spurs go into the game against Roy Hodgson's side on the back of a 4-3 defeat against Liverpool at Anfield. It is worth noting that they have won only one of their last seven games.

Tottenham will thus be determined to return to winning ways back with a victory over Crystal Palace at home. A win against the Eagles would keep their hopes of qualifying for the UEFA Europa League alive.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, have been in decent form since Hodgson arrived last month. They have won four and drawn one of their six games under the veteran manager, thus moving away from the relegation zone. The London outfit are now 11th in the table, ten points adrift of 18th place.

Lawrenson reckons Palace's recent run of form have seen them secure Premier League safety with four games left. The Liverpool legend also waxed lyrical about Hodgson for steering the Eagles clear of the drop zone.

"Crystal Palace look safe now at 40 points," Lawrenson wrote in his Paddy Power column. "Quite a few people groaned when they saw them bringing in their old manager Roy Hodgson to rescue them, but he’s done a fab job there."

Lawrenson, though, expects Tottenham to earn a win over Palace at home.

"You just don’t know what Tottenham will do the way they are playing," Lawrenson added. "I was at Anfield last week and saw some of their fans leaving when they were 3-0 down. And then they came back! In part that was down to Liverpool getting lax, of course. They are at home though and the fact Palace are clear of the drop now might favour Spurs. Spurs 2-0 Crystal Palace."

Spurs are expected to be without full-back Emerson Royal for the clash against Palace. Meanwhile, there are concerns about Eagles star Wilfried Zaha's fitness ahead.

Tottenham are seventh in Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur are seventh in the Premier League with 54 points from 34 games. They are nine points behind fourth-placed Manchester United, who have also a game in hand. Hence, a top-four finish appears to be no longer in Spurs' reach.

However, the North London giants remain hopeful of finishing in the top six this term. They need sixth-placed Brighton & Hove Albion to drop points, although Roberto De Zerbi's side are only one point above them. The Seagulls notably have two games in hand.

After Crystal Palace, Spurs face Aston Villa, Brentford and Leeds United in their remaining games.

Poll : 0 votes