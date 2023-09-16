Mark Lawrenson predicts surprise scoreline for Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson has predicted a close Manchester United win for their upcoming Premier League encounter against Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Red Devils have had a disappointing start to the new season, winning just two of their opening four league matches. They have also battled with multiple injuries and off-field disciplinary issues, further complicating matters.

Brighton, on the other hand, have won three matches, including an emphatic win over Newcastle United, and are sixth on the league table. But Lawrenson thinks Erik ten Hag's side may just be able to eke out a win.

He wrote in his PaddyPower column:

"This is very tricky for Manchester United because they’re going to have to get the ball off of Brighton which is very, very tricky as we know. Brighton had a fab win against Newcastle and could have won by more. I’m actually going to go for a home win. It’s just like Manchester United to turn out a decent display and I’m looking forward to seeing Rasmus Hojlund play again. It’ll be interesting to see how he does as he looked good against Arsenal. Manchester United 2-1 Brighton."

The Manchester United vs Brighton game at Old Trafford kicks off at 7:30 pm IST on Saturday, September 16.

Erik ten Hag delivers team news ahead of Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag revealed that both Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof are fit to face Brighton. However, the duo of Mason Mount and Raphael Varane are still out.

"No but both are in a good place for a return," he said during the pre-match press conference on Mount and Varane's availability (via Manchester Evening News).

He also addressed the absence of Antony and Jadon Sancho. While the Brazilian has stayed back in Brazil to help in the ongoing physical assault case against him, Sancho has been forced to train away from the first team due to a disciplinary issue.

"I think everything is said. So the squad is strong, in good spirits and good mood going into the game," Ten Hag said.

"You have sometimes setbacks in seasons, players are injured or for other reasons are not available so you construct a squad and the squad is very good and the players who are available and motivated to give a good performance," he added.

Uruguay international Facundo Pellistri has been tipped by many to take up the vacant right-wing position.