Mark Lawrenson predicts winner and scoreline of hugely-significant Premier League clash between Liverpool and Wolves 

Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson has given his prediction for the Reds' crunch Premier League clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, 22 May.

Jurgen Klopp's side must win at Anfield and hope that leaders Manchester City lose at home to Aston Villa to snatch the league title.

The Reds are still yet to lose a domestic game in 2022. Lawrenson is convinced his former side will keep that record going against the Black Country club.

The pundit told BBC Sport:

"Liverpool's win at Southampton on Tuesday was such an impressive result after Jurgen Klopp made nine changes from the side that won the FA Cup on Saturday. It was the performance that really stood out for me, because after going a goal behind early on, Liverpool just got better and better. They were completely on top by the end."

He added:

"The big guns will be back for Liverpool for this game and I just cannot see Wolves being a threat. They seemed to sign off for the season a few weeks back. A win won't be enough for the Reds to win the title unless Manchester City drop points against Aston Villa, but I don't think the mood will be low at Anfield if they miss out - in fact, there is no chance of that happening."

He added how the Reds will get a great reception from the home ground after having already won the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup. They are one point behind City in the league and will face Real Madrid in the Champions League final on May 28.

Lawrenson added:

"No-one expects them to win the title, and they will get a brilliant reception on their lap of honour for winning the FA Cup and Carabao Cup. The main thing though is the send off they will get before the Champions League final in Paris the following weekend - everyone knows that is the chance to end a brilliant season on a massive high."

Footy Accumulators @FootyAccums After 20 years, Mark Lawrenson will make his final round of predictions for the Premier League this weekend!



He once predicted a 159 game unbeaten streak for Liverpool! After 20 years, Mark Lawrenson will make his final round of predictions for the Premier League this weekend!He once predicted a 159 game unbeaten streak for Liverpool! 🚨After 20 years, Mark Lawrenson will make his final round of predictions for the Premier League this weekend!He once predicted a 159 game unbeaten streak for Liverpool!😂 https://t.co/GrPW6rNo6Y

Jurgen Klopp gives Liverpool injury update ahead of final Premier League game of the campaign

The German boss made nine changes from the side that won the FA Cup against Chelsea for the midweek (May 17) clash at Southampton.

Klopp has hinted that he may not risk Mohamed Salah for the Wolves encounter ahead of the Champions League final six days later. The Reds' boss said (as per The Liverpool Echo):

"Looks all good. What we do with them for the weekend, I have no idea. We actually understand 100% the goalscoring battle with Son Heung-Min, but there's no chance we take any risk. Mo doesn't want to take any risks, I've no doubt about that."

He added:

"It looks good and the boys have made steps, but we will see. My preferred solution is they would play at the weekend for rhythm reasons, or at least be on the bench so we could bring them on, but if not then we take it from there. I cannot say 100%."

The Egyptian went off in the first half of the FA Cup final due to a groin injury.

The Athletic UK @TheAthleticUK



#LFC | #WWFC Jurgen Klopp wants Fabinho, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk to feature for Liverpool against Wolves on Sunday but has "no idea" if they will play any part this weekend. Jurgen Klopp wants Fabinho, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk to feature for Liverpool against Wolves on Sunday but has "no idea" if they will play any part this weekend.#LFC | #WWFC https://t.co/jZXRVrGwKv

Edited by Aditya Singh