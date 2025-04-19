Marseille chief Medhi Benatia responds to rumors of Pierre-Emile Hjobjerg and Adrien Rabiot requesting him to remove Mason Greenwood from squad

Marseille's director of football, Medhi Benatia, has dismissed reports that Pierre-Emile Højbjerg and Adrien Rabiot have protested against Mason Greenwood and Luis Henrique. He claims that the reports are baseless and the squad remains united.

Benatia told the media that manager Roberto De Zerbi is doing his best for Marseille and has not been under pressure from the senior players in his squad. He added that the aim at the club remains the same, and the players are working on getting them back in the UEFA Champions League next season. He said (via Football365):

"Can you imagine? He didn't come to see me. And what's more, do you think I need a player to tell me that? Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is one of the most professional in the locker room, a guy who only wants to unite and carry everyone along with him, like Rabiot. Today, Adri is dying inside, he only wants one thing: to reach the Champions League. These two are truly two examples, and at no point did they come to see me to dismiss Luis Henrique or Greenwood. The people who say that don't want the best for OM."

"When a coach reads in L'Equipe that he's lost the dressing room, he's devastated. It's absolutely false. He gives love to everyone, and even a little too much for my taste. I always tell the players, the staff, and the employees that I'm not here to make friends. I only want people who work hard for OM."

Mason Greenwood has scored 16 goals for Marseille this season, along with 3 assists in his 29 Ligue 1 matches. He has won the Man of the Match in three of their last 10 games, in which he has scored four times.

Marseille coach on dropping Mason Greenwood

Robert De Zerbi dropped Mason Greenwood in two matches in March but has dismissed reports that it was because of the players' demands. He revealed that he wants to see more from the Englishman and said via Football365:

"No one can have more respect for him than I do. But that doesn't change anything: I expect more from him. He has to do more, because what he is currently showing is not enough. If he wants to achieve his ambition of becoming a champion, he has to be more consistent, sacrifice more and be more determined."

Marseille are third in the Ligue 1 table but are just two points clear of sixth-placed LOSC. Mason Greenwood's side are also just a point behind second-placed AS Monaco. They can jump ahead in the table if they beat bottom side Montpellier and the former drops points against Strasbourg.

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist, who has been with the company for around 9.5 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More