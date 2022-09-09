Marseille vs Lille prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2022-23

The Ligue 1 returns to the fold with an important round of matches this weekend as Lille take on Marseille on Saturday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Lille are currently in sixth place in the Ligue 1 standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. Les Dogues eased past Montpellier by a 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Marseille, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. The home side suffered a 2-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur this week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Marseille vs Lille Head-to-Head

Marseille have a good record against Lille and have won 21 out of the 46 matches played between the two teams. Lille have managed 14 victories against Marseille and will look to cut the deficit in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in January this year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams squandered chances on the day and will need to be clinical this weekend.

Marseille form guide in Ligue 1: W-W-W-W-D

Lille form guide in Ligue 1: W-L-W-L-D

Marseille vs Lille Team News

Marseille have a good squad

Marseille

Valentin Rongier has picked up one yellow card too many and will be suspended this weekend. Bamba Dieng is also unavailable for selection and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: None

Suspended: Valentina Rongier

Unavailable: Bamba Dieng

Lille need to win this game

Lille

Timothy Weah is Lille's only injury concern at the moment and has been ruled out of this fixture. The away side is unlikely to make drastic changes to its team this weekend.

Injured: Timothy Weah

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Marseille vs Lille Predicted XI

Marseille Predicted XI (3-4-3): Pau Lopez; Leonardo Balerdi, Samuel Gigot, Chancel Mbemba; Issa Kabore, Sead Kolasinac, Matteo Guendouzi, Jordan Veretout; Amine Harit, Dimitri Payet, Alexis Sanchez

Lille Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Leo Jardim; Ismaily, Tiago Djalo, Jose Fonte, Bafode Diakite; Angel Gomes, Benjamin Andre; Jonathan Bamba, Jonathan David, Yusuf Yazici; Mohamed Bayo

Marseille vs Lille Prediction

Marseille have an impressive squad at their disposal and will be intent on putting up a fight for the league title this season. The likes of Alexis Sanchez and Dimitri Payet can be lethal on the day and will need to step up this weekend.

Lille can pack a punch on their day but have been plagued by inconsistency this year. Marseille are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Marseille 3-1 Lille

