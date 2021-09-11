Martin Keown reveals what Cristiano Ronaldo must do to become greatest ever Manchester United player

Arsenal icon Martin Keown has revealed what Cristiano Ronaldo has to do to become the best Manchester United player in history.

The former England international has ventured into football punditry since his retirement. He gave his opinion on Manchester United's chances of success with Cristiano Ronaldo in a column for the Daily Mail.

''Ronaldo scored 31 goals in 34 League games in his second-from-last season for United. If he racks up those numbers again, Solskjaer and his players could find themselves Premier League champions for the first time since 2013.

United’s wide men could be instructed to cross the ball more now they have Ronaldo roaming the box.

''Ronaldo will still believe he can win a Ballon d’Or, even at his age. If he’s looking for inspiration, he can look to the great Sir Stanley Matthews, who won that prestigious award at the age of 41 and retired at 50! Ronaldo is still only 36 and has just signed a two-year deal. He will still feel there is plenty of life in him yet.

If Ronaldo can hold back time, return United to their former glory and win the Premier League title, then that would surely make him the greatest player ever to represent the club.''

Cristiano Ronaldo recently completed a sensational return to Manchester United from Juventus. This is 11 years after departing the club for Real Madrid in a world-record transfer.

His arrival has garnered excitement among the club's fanbase and it is believed the Red Devils now have a genuine shot at ending their Premier League drought.

Can Manchester United win the Premier League with Cristiano Ronaldo leading the line?

Manchester United have won the EPL since 2013

Manchester United have fallen some way off the standards expected to challenge for the league and are currently suffering a four-year trophy drought.

Their Premier League wait has been even longer, with the club having not been crowned English champions since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

Cristiano Ronaldo's return adds a different dimension to the team's squad and he will bring all his experience and ability to the fore at Old Trafford.

Manchester United's squad has been significantly boosted this summer and they are undeniably one of the favorites to triumph at the end of the season.

Cristiano Ronaldo's addition, as well as that of the vastly experienced Raphael Varane, improves the winning mentality of a squad that does not have too many winners within its ranks.

However, it is pertinent to note that Manchester United's main rivals, including Chelsea and Manchester City, have also augmented their squad.

With Liverpool also in the mix, this season could end up being one of the closest title races in recent memory.

Nevertheless, Cristiano Ronaldo could have a huge say in the destination of the title come May.

