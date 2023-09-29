Martin Keown wants Manchester United star Marcus Rashford to be replaced by 22-year-old player in the England squad

Arsenal legend Martin Keown has urged England manager Gareth Southgate to replace Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford with Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon.

The retired defender insists that the England Under-21 international deserves a spot in the senior team after his recent performances. Keown said on talkSPORT:

"It has to come into Gareth Southgate's thought process."

Keown was then asked who Gordon would replace in The Three Lions' starting XI. At first, the former Arsenal star insisted that no one has to give way to the English forward, merely that he be given a spot on the squad.

"Not in place of anybody. Well he [Anthony Gordon] comes into a squad. So I'm not suggesting he starts ahead of Grealish yet, or Saka, or Foden, or the other really good options that we have. But certainly, if there's a process, where you come from the 21s through to the first team, then this is a player that is deserving of taking that next step."

When asked the same question once again, Keown named Manchester United star Rashford, saying:

"Well I would take Marcus Rashford out of the England squad for him. The competition is very steep in those positions. So we've got Grealish coming back to fitness, and we've got Foden [who] maybe plays on the right. So Saka or Foden on the right."

He added:

"On the left hand side, okay Rashford gives you that explosion of pace. But I think as an all-round game... I'm just looking at Gordon here and his team responsibilities... he's improved enormously. The quality of his play now, the crosses, the passes. It's early days for him, and he's a player that hasn't always applied himself."

Keown further stated:

"I think when he was at Everton he was only on half-tank really. But now you see him with a good pre-season behind him. He was outstanding, England's player of the tournament for the Under 21s in the summer. I think there has to be a pathway for the Under 21s to the first team."

Gordon, 22, has been excellent for Newcastle this season, contributing two goals and two assists in six Premier League games.

Meanwhile, Rashford has also registered six league appearances for Manchester United so far this season, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

"No surprises here" - Dimitar Berbatov makes prediction for Manchester United vs Crystal Palace

Manchester United are set to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday (September 30) just three days after their Carabao Cup encounter.

The Red Devils secured a 3-0 victory over Palace in the third round of the EFL Cup thanks to goals from Alejandro Garnacho, Casemiro, and Anthony Martial. Manchester United have secured a place in the Round of 16, where they will face Newcastle, as they look to retain their trophy.

Former Manchester United star Dimitar Berbatov believes their upcoming league encounter against Palace will produce a similar outcome. The Bulgarian predicted a 2-1 scoreline in favor of his former club, telling Metro:

"No surprises here – they’ve just played each other, but United need to get the momentum going and win again. Otherwise, they’ll lose it and fail to climb the table. It’s a must-win, and they’ve already shown they can beat Palace. I’ll go with United to win."

Manchester United are ninth in the Premier League table, one point above Crystal Palace in 10th.