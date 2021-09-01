Martin Odegaard gives his honest opinion on Arsenal's Amazon Prime documentary 

Arsenal's latest arrival Martin Odegaard has admitted he is not a fan of having cameras following him all around to film the Amazon Prime documentary.

Martin Odegaard feels more conscious about what to say and cannot be expressive all the time despite the cameras being discreet from their surroundings. The Arsenal midfielder said:

“I must admit that it’s not my favourite thing to have cameras everywhere. You automatically think a bit more about what you are saying when there are cameras there, but the crew is discreet.”

Arsenal's 2021-22 season will be captured by Amazon's camera and will feature in a docu-series called All-Or-Nothing. The series has already featured English clubs in the past, with both Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur having their own versions.

However, looking at the current scenario, Arsenal's version of the docu-series might not have a positive viewing. The Gunners have so far lost all of their opening three Premier League games and sit rock bottom of the table.

In an honest interview, Martin Odegaard has explained the impact of Amazon Prime's documentary at Arsenal this season.



Fair to say he's not a fan. https://t.co/zaEgp2F90s — SPORTbible (@sportbible) September 1, 2021

Mikel Arteta said he was not consulted on Arsenal's decision for the Amazon documentary

Earlier in August 2021, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta revealed he was not consulted over the decision to make an Amazon documentary on the Gunners' latest season.

On being asked whether Arteta had a choice in the matter, the Spaniard said he backed the club's decision to go ahead.

"No. It’s a decision made by the club, in the best possible interests of the football club."

Mikel Arteta was part of Manchester City's version of All-Or-Nothing when he was Pep Guardiola's assistant manager. The Arsenal manager has assured the club will provide as much help as possible so that fans can have a detailed look inside the running of the football club.

“I experienced it a few years ago when I was at Man City and we are going to help as much as possible, for everybody to see what this club means and how things are done at the football club," Arteta said. “[We will] be as transparent as we can to show the values, integrity, passions and where we are trying to drive this football club. Hopefully it is a perfect year to show that.

“We need to make it happen," he added. "It is down to us to try to produce the best piece that we can, so everybody can feel part of what we do and our fans can be proud of what we do.”

Mikel Arteta on the Amazon ‘All or Nothing’ documentary: “We’re going to help as much as possible for everybody to see what this club means, how things are done, be as transparent as we can to show the values, integrity, passion & where we are trying to drive this football club.” — afcstuff (@afcstuff) August 28, 2021

Also Read: David James' column - Ranking the 5 greatest full-backs of all time

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee